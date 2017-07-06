About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Modeling
  • Linear Regression
  • Probabilistic Models
  • Regression Analysis
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Models

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Linear Models and Optimization

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Probabilistic Models

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Regression Models

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

