AP
Jun 15, 2019
Very clear and articulate explanation of the concepts. He doesn't skip a step in the sequencing ideas, drawing comparisons and differences, and illustrating both visually and story-telling. Excellent.
S
Nov 30, 2020
for the beginer like me i have experience in banking of 8 years still for me this fundamentals are new specially quantitative modelling.Kindly provide banking related examples in here too.\n\nthanks
By Aarij A•
Jul 6, 2019
the course is mere naming of concepts used in modeling with no actual way of learning how to practise the things taught in the course :(
By Greg A•
Oct 27, 2018
I really enjoyed this course. Although I have had exposure to these topics in the past I really enjoyed the teaching style, the clarity with which the topics were presented, and the practical applications. Additionally I found the Coursera platform useful as I could pause, 'rewind', and review concepts as needed.
By Jay B M•
Aug 8, 2019
The professor is very humble and excellent in teaching. Every aspect is covered in the course.
Only one thing is missing if you could provide us the practice in R and excel sheet. Should contain practical and resources associated with the course.
By Nathan L c•
Jul 31, 2019
Very nice course for beginner, the mathematic level is not high (around french baccalaureat) so available to everyone. I enjoyed a lot this course that show how simple math can be used in real life.
By Nash M•
Jul 23, 2017
Very good background to quantitative modelling. It gets a bit heavy on the mathematical formulas in places, but if you follow through, it helps cement understanding. Good speed/pace of material.
By Svitlana N•
Sep 26, 2020
Not a practical course. A lot of theory but very little practice. Quantitative modelling requires the application of data and usage of data sets. This course has none of that. Not for beginners when it comes to solving quizzes.
By Omar G A•
Jul 3, 2019
Richard Waterman is good at explaining. The level is basic but he advances some useful interpretations of common expressions. For someone like myself with experience in modeling in a different field (biological processes) the examples from the business world are very much appreciated. Learning modeling and statistics is not hard. The hard part is becoming wise at using them. Modeling won't spare you from being creative.
By Shivam C•
Jun 4, 2018
Course is having ultimate content regarding the understanding of Quantitative modeling and its applications. Having great explanation with examples of linear, power, exponential and log functions.
By Varun P•
Jul 17, 2019
This is a very well structured course focused right at building a solid base for modelling. Many new ideas were discussed and some good examples were used along the way and in the end of module questions as well to test the understanding. I would highly recommend this course to beginners.
By Maria C•
Jul 24, 2019
Great course to refresh basics of modeling and econometrics. Very well structured for both beginners and those who want to refresh their knowledge. Do not expect to be fully capable to create models after only this part of the specialization.
By Arona P•
Jun 16, 2019
By Aramis P•
May 3, 2020
I've really think this course has helped me laying the foundations to approach building models that emulates reality. The content is well explained and the professor makes it simple yet important.
By jaydeep c•
Feb 28, 2018
This is a good course for all of them who wish to work in this field and are unable to do so because of lack of core knowledge. The course helps to build this fundamental conceptual knowledge.
By Shubham s•
Jun 30, 2019
this course was a very basic and very useful course to start with any quant related career .
By Armin S•
Jul 27, 2019
It’s a fantastic experience i have ever earned.
By Vaibhav N•
Jul 20, 2019
excellent course
By Sumanyu M•
Aug 7, 2019
AMAGING COURSE
By Bimarsh R•
Oct 31, 2018
This course has the right approach to the beginner. I thoroughly enjoyed the course. I learned the basics of how can we relate a quantitative models in real world business.
By Matthew M•
Dec 25, 2020
Great review of statistics for business. These courses from Wharton Online are allowing me to learn and review knowledge that will be used in my graduate business school classes. I started taking these Wharton Online courses during my non-business undergrad. I'm sure what I've learned from them will help me to be successful in the Duke Fuqua MMS that I've recently been accepted to. I believe that business school admissions committees do appreciate it when you take courses like these. I'll be sure to revisit this and other Wharton courses as review when I am applying for an MBA in the future!
By Abhinav C•
Jul 21, 2019
The course curriculum covers all the major topics that I needed. With a little bit of extra effort and googling the concepts of probability that I didn't know, I was able to grasp the course. The quiz helped a lot to assess my progress. The only downside of the course is that there aren't many questions on the discussion forum.
By Shweta•
Dec 1, 2020
By Sumukh S•
Jul 18, 2019
Very informative, insightful, and useful for those interested in developing a foundation in quantitative modeling.
By Junqing S•
Aug 2, 2019
The materials are explained clearly, although they might be considered a little too easy.
By 许坤荣•
Jul 17, 2019
The teacher has clear logic in class and can explain quantitative modeling systematically
By Arvin M•
Jul 18, 2019
Very easy to follow, and a very suitable introductory class.