OO
Mar 3, 2022
I enjoyed every bit of the course content most especially the analytical aspect of it. I have indeed acquired an invaluable skill. Thanks to our amazing instructors.
JD
Nov 4, 2020
This course helped me understand the relavant knowledge to undertake Quantitative Research.\n\nThanks a lot to the Instructors.\n\nJohn Paco
By Noor N•
Feb 19, 2018
Very strange and convoluted course. Not sure if it was just me, but I felt I was hit with a lot of math and information I was not prepped for from the previous courses or even the previous weeks. This is definitely the weak link in the entire research marketing specialization.
Also I feel the speaker speaks way too fast and many of the course files seemed to be missing information.
By Peter G S•
Jan 8, 2019
The second part of the course was rushed and I could not fully comprehend what the lecturer was saying. Now I am stuck with an assignment that I am struggling to understand and finish.
By Victoria F•
Nov 16, 2018
The last two modules on Statistics were explained too generally and they are difficult to follow. The modules intend to cover Statistics in some detail but it becomes fuzzy and heavy. There are many "practice quizzes" which I did not find helpful at all, I had to look online for information to answer them, however they are compulsory (70% pass grade). It might be better to leave Statistics separately, on a different course altogether.
By Deepkiran•
Jul 7, 2020
Its a platform to enhance your skills and learn the things efficiently with a practical approach
Thanks to Coursera Team
By MOHD Y B•
Jan 10, 2020
SUPER
By Isabela•
Mar 15, 2022
The instructor's french accent gives non-native english speakers a very hard time to understand the content. It's an unnecessary frustration that puts us at 0.5x speed due to his odd pronunciation. I would categorize it as midly-to-moderately infurating. The course covers good basic content, but does not prepare the student to learn how to put it in practice at all, making the graded activities somewhat of a nightmare to finish. I had to work many extra hours seeking external sources because the course is simply not enough, unlike it's Qual Research counterpart. All in all, good premise, good plan, mediocre execution. 3 stars.
By Arif V•
May 20, 2018
Concepts could have been thought a little more clearly. I felt like some of the key concepts were rushed.
By Nadiia T•
Jan 4, 2021
Unfortunately, the level of teaching of Prof. Dr. Olivier Rubel did not match what the course had promised. The level of detail explanations wasn't high enough, many things were merely mentioned without describing the meaning of statistic calculations, the speach was very hard to follow due to a hardly understandable accent in English and the lecture notes didn't always make sense. I would not suggest Prof. Rubel should teach this course.
By Muhammad A A•
Jun 14, 2018
I recommend this course to every one who wants to enhance his/her quantitative research skills. Furthermore, this course is very beneficial for researchers, research scholars and students especially those are writing research proposals under quantitative research methodology.
By Olorunfemi T O•
Mar 4, 2022
By John P D•
Nov 5, 2020
By Rafael P d S S•
Nov 8, 2019
It is a very good course. I've learned a lot and I feel more prepared to work with quantitative research.
By Rudyanto H•
Oct 17, 2018
A good insight from this course. Hope this will help us to boost our career. Thanks for the lessons.
By Panithi L•
May 25, 2021
This course is good for someone who is looking for the basic principle of quantitative research
By Dr J T•
Aug 28, 2020
Very Useful course. Instructors and their Pedagogy and Learning strategies are amazing
By Hardik C•
Jul 12, 2021
A perfect blend of information and knowledge needed by newcomers to this field
By Gunjan S•
Jul 16, 2020
very helpful in building foundations for market analysis
By Deo k•
Jun 29, 2020
Well covered course in limited time.
By Rashmi R R•
Jul 14, 2020
very productive course
By Analyn B•
Jan 16, 2021
Thank you very much!
By Shivya T•
Jun 28, 2020
it is knowledgeble
By Divyanshu D P•
Oct 6, 2020
Its very helpfull
By GOSARIPALLI R 1•
Jul 5, 2021
good knowledge
By Louie J•
Nov 8, 2017
Very helpful!
By FARKHANDA I•
Dec 31, 2018
Spectacular