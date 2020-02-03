University of California, Davis Logo

UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.

Courses and Specializations

Coaching Skills for Managers
Coaching Skills for Managers Specialization

Available now

Computational Social Science
Computational Social Science Specialization

Available now

Data Visualization with Tableau
Data Visualization with Tableau Specialization

Available now

Fundraising and Development
Fundraising and Development Specialization

Available now

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization

Available now

Health Information Literacy for Data Analytics
Health Information Literacy for Data Analytics Specialization

Available now

JavaScript for Beginners
JavaScript for Beginners Specialization

Available now

Learn SQL Basics for Data Science
Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization

Available now

Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary
Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization

Available now

Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams
Management of Multinational and Cross-Cultural Teams Specialization

Available now

Market Research
Market Research Specialization

Available now

Professional Skills for the Workplace
Professional Skills for the Workplace Specialization

Available now

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Specialization

Available now

Secure Coding Practices
Secure Coding Practices Specialization

Available now

Angela Joens

Angela Joens

Assistant Vice Chancellor of Development Outreach
Ashwin Aravindakshan, PhD

Ashwin Aravindakshan, PhD

Associate Professor, Graduate School of Management
UC Davis
Brian Casey

Brian Casey

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Planned Giving
Brian Paciotti

Brian Paciotti

Healthcare Data Scientist
Research IT
Brooke Wenig

Brooke Wenig

Machine Learning Practice Lead at Databricks
Continuing and Professional Education
Claudia Sonder, DVM

Claudia Sonder, DVM

Emeriti Director of Equine Outreach
Center for Equine Health
Conor Murphy

Conor Murphy

Lead Data Scientist at Databricks
Continuing and Professional Education
Courtney Kissler

Courtney Kissler

Vice President, Nike Digital Platform Engineering
Continuing and Professional Education
Daniel Randall

Daniel Randall

Senior Architect at Composer Solutions and Instructor
UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education
Daniel Student

Daniel Student

Management Consultant and Communications Specialist
Continuing and Professional Education
Desiree' Abbott

Desiree' Abbott

Business Intelligence Developer III at Limeade
Instructor for Continuing and Professional Education
Diane Davidson

Diane Davidson

Certified Stakeholder Centered Coach & Instructor
Continuing and Professional Education
Don Noxon

Don Noxon

Research Data Scientist for Deep Insights AI at Intel
Continuing and Professional Education
Doug Berman

Doug Berman

Director, Data Acquisition and Architecture
UC Davis Health System
Dr. Robert Blake

Dr. Robert Blake

Professor & Director
UC Consortium for Lanuage Learning & Teaching (UCCLLT)
Dr. Cleveland Justis

Dr. Cleveland Justis

Management Consultant and Director of Executive Leadership Program
Continuing and Professional Education
Edward Raigosa

Edward Raigosa

Engineering Manager at GitHub
Continuing and Professional Education
Eric Enge

Eric Enge

Co-Author of "The Art of SEO"
CEO, Stone Temple Consulting
Govind Acharya

Govind Acharya

Principal Analyst
Budget and Institutional Analysis
Hunter Whitney

Hunter Whitney

Sr. Consultant, Author, Instructor
Design Strategy and Data Visualization
James P. Marcin, MD, MPH, FAAP, FATA

James P. Marcin, MD, MPH, FAAP, FATA

Professor and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Health and Technology
UC Davis School of Medicine and UC Davis Health
James Shackelford

James Shackelford

Distinguished Professor Emeritus
Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science
Jason Wohlman

Jason Wohlman

Associate Vice Chancellor for University Development
Jim Fong

Jim Fong

Director, UPCEA Center for Research and Marketing Strategy
UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education
John Buechsenstein

John Buechsenstein

Wine Appreciation Faculty
UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education
Joubin Jabbari

Joubin Jabbari

Software Security Architect, Financial Industry
Continuing and Professional Education
Katrina Glaeser Poole

Katrina Glaeser Poole

Senior Data Scientist at OpenSpace.ai
Continuing and Professional Education
Kris Plachy

Kris Plachy

CEO and Founder & Instructor, Leadership Coach, LLC &
UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education
Laurie Cozart

Laurie Cozart

MCC, MCNLP, Executive Coach, Speaker, Instructor
Continuing and Professional Education
Lisa Montanaro

Lisa Montanaro

Productivity Consultant, Success Coach, Business Strategist
Continuing and Professional Education
Martin Hilbert

Martin Hilbert

Professor and Chair DE Computational Social Science
Communication, Graduate Group Computer Science Chair Emphasis Computational Social Science
Matthew Bishop, PhD

Matthew Bishop, PhD

Professor
Department of Computer Science
Michelle Poesy

Michelle Poesy

Senior Director
Annual and Special Gifts
Nick Santos

Nick Santos

Geospatial Applications Researcher
Center for Watershed Sciences
Olivier Rubel, PhD

Olivier Rubel, PhD

Associate Professor, Graduate School of Management
UC Davis
Rebekah May

Rebekah May

Head of Organic Acquisition at Fishbrain
UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education
Robin Boyar

Robin Boyar

Founder, thinktank research & strategy
UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education
Sadie St. Lawrence

Sadie St. Lawrence

Founder and CEO Women in Data (WID)
Continuing and Professional Education
Sandra Escandor-O'Keefe

Sandra Escandor-O'Keefe

Offensive Security Engineer at Fastly
Continuing and Professional Education
Sonia Simone

Sonia Simone

Chief Content Officer
Rainmaker Digital, LLC
Suk S. Brar, M.B.A.

Suk S. Brar, M.B.A.

Lead Business Consultant
Blue Shield of California
Susan Berman

Susan Berman

President, Impact Research
UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education
William Mead

William Mead

Lecturer
Design Department
ucdavis.edu
UCDavis
ucdavis
`` UCDavis
