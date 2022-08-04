In this second course of the Beer Quality Series, you will learn about factors influencing the perception of flavor and the molecules that influence flavor. We also review methods of evaluating and measuring flavor, as well as methods of modifying flavor.
Beer Quality: Flavor
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Discover the science behind beer flavor, how to measure and assess flavor, and how to achieve the ideal flavor in beer.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
0 quizzes, 9 assessments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we look at how attitudes and senses other than taste affect people's perception of beer flavor. We'll also look closer at how human senses affect our perception of flavor and discuss tools and methods used to measure and score beer flavor. Then, we'll talk about key aromas for tasting and evaluating beer flavor and discuss "difference tasting" and "descriptive tasting."
What's included
6 videos4 readings
In this module, we'll discuss some of the molecules that influence the sweetness and bitterness of beer. We'll continue our discussion of bitterness and discuss the impact of hop aroma on beer flavor. We'll also provide an overview of yeast metabolism. By understanding the basics of metabolism, we can make sense of how yeast impacts flavor.
What's included
3 videos1 reading
In this module, we'll discuss various molecules that affect flavor and how they are produced. We'll talk about how alcohols affect beer flavor and discuss the sulfur atom, which appears in some of the most potent flavor active substances in beer. We'll continue our discussion on DMS and discuss beer texture and mouthfeel.
What's included
5 videos2 readings
In this module, we'll discuss tools and methods for quantifying beer flavor and review factors that need to be addressed when considering flavor.
What's included
3 videos2 readings
Instructor
Offered by
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Recommended if you're interested in Chemistry
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.
Yes. In select learning programs, you can apply for financial aid or a scholarship if you can’t afford the enrollment fee. If fin aid or scholarship is available for your learning program selection, you’ll find a link to apply on the description page.