University of California, Davis
Beer Quality: Flavor
University of California, Davis

Beer Quality: Flavor

Charles Bamforth

Instructor: Charles Bamforth

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
  • Discover the science behind beer flavor, how to measure and assess flavor, and how to achieve the ideal flavor in beer.

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we look at how attitudes and senses other than taste affect people's perception of beer flavor. We'll also look closer at how human senses affect our perception of flavor and discuss tools and methods used to measure and score beer flavor. Then, we'll talk about key aromas for tasting and evaluating beer flavor and discuss "difference tasting" and "descriptive tasting."

6 videos4 readings

In this module, we'll discuss some of the molecules that influence the sweetness and bitterness of beer. We'll continue our discussion of bitterness and discuss the impact of hop aroma on beer flavor. We'll also provide an overview of yeast metabolism. By understanding the basics of metabolism, we can make sense of how yeast impacts flavor.

3 videos1 reading

In this module, we'll discuss various molecules that affect flavor and how they are produced. We'll talk about how alcohols affect beer flavor and discuss the sulfur atom, which appears in some of the most potent flavor active substances in beer. We'll continue our discussion on DMS and discuss beer texture and mouthfeel.

5 videos2 readings

In this module, we'll discuss tools and methods for quantifying beer flavor and review factors that need to be addressed when considering flavor.

3 videos2 readings

Charles Bamforth
University of California, Davis
1 Course414 learners

University of California, Davis
