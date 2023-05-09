This Specialization is intended for home and professional brewers seeking to advance their brewing skills conveniently from home. This series of five courses, provide brewers with an in-depth look over several weeks at how to brew great beer every time. Designed for brewers of all skill levels, this comprehensive series features creator and "The Pope of Foam”, Charlie Bamforth, who guides you through the key markers of beer quality: flavor, foam, color/clarity, freshness and quality systems.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will master topics on foam performance, the science of flavor, beer freshness, why the appearance of beer matters and quality systems. There are weekly modules, discussion forums, readings, and assessments for each of the courses in this specialization.