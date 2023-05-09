University of California, Davis
Beer Quality Specialization
University of California, Davis

Beer Quality Specialization

Brew Great Beer Every Time. In-depth look on quality beer that covers foam performance, the science of flavor, beer freshness, why the appearance of beer matters and quality systems

Taught in English

Charles Bamforth

Instructor: Charles Bamforth

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(15 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 5 course series

Beer Quality: Foam

Course 16 hours4.4 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Discover the science behind foam, how to measure and assess foam and how to achieve the ideal foam.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Beer Quality Program
Category: Beer Quality
Category: Beer Quality Systems
Category: Raw Materials and Processes

Beer Quality: Flavor

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • Discover the science behind beer flavor, how to measure and assess flavor, and how to achieve the ideal flavor in beer.

Beer Quality: Freshness

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Discover the science behind beer freshness, how to measure and assess freshness, and how to achieve ideal freshness in beer.

Beer Quality: Color & Clarity

Course 48 hours

What you'll learn

  • Discover the science behind beer color and clarity, how to measure and assess color, and how to achieve ideal color and clarity in beer.

Beer Quality Systems

Course 58 hours

What you'll learn

  • Discover the quality systems necessary to produce quality beer and how to establish a quality program.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Foam physics
Category: Foam measurement
Category: Foam production
Category: Foam chemistry

Instructor

Charles Bamforth
University of California, Davis
5 Courses

Offered by

University of California, Davis

