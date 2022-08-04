Profile

Charles Bamforth

Distinguished Professor Emeritus

Bio

Charles Bamforth, Ph.D., D.Sc., is distinguished professor emeritus at UC Davis and senior quality advisor to Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. He has more than 40 years of academic and professional brewing expertise, including senior roles with Brewing Research International and Bass Brewers. He is honorary professor at the University of Nottingham. A fellow of several organizations, including the Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD), Bamforth recently retired as editor in chief of the Journal of the American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC) and has published extensively on beer and brewing. He is recipient of the ASBC's Award of Distinction and is past president of the IBD.

Courses

Beer Quality: Foam

