University of California, Davis
Beer Quality Systems
University of California, Davis

Beer Quality Systems

This course is part of Beer Quality Specialization

Taught in English

Charles Bamforth

Instructor: Charles Bamforth

Course

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Discover the quality systems necessary to produce quality beer and how to establish a quality program.

Assessments

8 quizzes

This course is part of the Beer Quality Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we'll begin by discussing beer quality systems and the process for documenting them. We'll define quality and its impact on a beer quality systems. We'll also discuss the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) documentation protocols to address a quality operation. Let's get started.

What's included

4 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, we'll begin by discussing basic statistics and making sense of the challenges and needs of a quality system. We'll discuss the importance of standardized methodology and how these methods are developed. We will also review the ASBC and EBC Methods and how to apply them to a beer quality system. Let's get started.

What's included

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes

In this third module, we'll discuss the importance of critical points for all aspects of QA, including safety considerations, and what we need to do to control it. We'll explain the difference between quality control and quality assurance and review the four categories of the cost of quality. We'll also discuss HACCP and HARPC and understand how data can be plotted and interpreted. Let's begin.

What's included

4 videos2 readings2 quizzes

In this last module, we will review how to set up a quality program and discuss the core messages of this course. We will finish by bringing it all together by reviewing what we've learned together to identify what a quality program should comprise of in terms of measurements. Let's finish up.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Charles Bamforth
University of California, Davis
University of California, Davis

