Ultimately, the difference between success and failure as a brewer is whether you consistently deliver a quality beer. Designed for brewers of all skill levels, this course is part of a comprehensive series where brewing legend Charlie Bamforth, Ph.D. guides you through the key markers of beer quality: flavor, foam, color/clarity, freshness and quality systems. In this last course of the Beer Quality Series, you will examine the systems necessary to produce quality beer.
Discover the quality systems necessary to produce quality beer and how to establish a quality program.
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we'll begin by discussing beer quality systems and the process for documenting them. We'll define quality and its impact on a beer quality systems. We'll also discuss the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) documentation protocols to address a quality operation. Let's get started.
4 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, we'll begin by discussing basic statistics and making sense of the challenges and needs of a quality system. We'll discuss the importance of standardized methodology and how these methods are developed. We will also review the ASBC and EBC Methods and how to apply them to a beer quality system. Let's get started.
3 videos2 readings2 quizzes
In this third module, we'll discuss the importance of critical points for all aspects of QA, including safety considerations, and what we need to do to control it. We'll explain the difference between quality control and quality assurance and review the four categories of the cost of quality. We'll also discuss HACCP and HARPC and understand how data can be plotted and interpreted. Let's begin.
4 videos2 readings2 quizzes
In this last module, we will review how to set up a quality program and discuss the core messages of this course. We will finish by bringing it all together by reviewing what we've learned together to identify what a quality program should comprise of in terms of measurements. Let's finish up.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
