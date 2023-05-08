University of California, Davis
Beer Quality: Freshness
University of California, Davis

Beer Quality: Freshness

This course is part of Beer Quality Specialization

Taught in English

Charles Bamforth

Instructor: Charles Bamforth

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Discover the science behind beer freshness, how to measure and assess freshness, and how to achieve ideal freshness in beer.

There are 4 modules in this course

In this first module, we examine the importance of flavor stability. We do this, in part by reviewing a study asking consumers if they can differentiate between fresh and stale beer and if it matters to them. We'll review how imported and domestic beer flavor is perceived by consumers, discuss the importance of delivering a consistent flavor, and understand how chemical changes affect beer flavor. We'll also go into how flavor changes are assessed.

In this module, we look at various chemical processes that change flavor. We'll also review how carbonyl compounds interact with proteins to change flavor and discuss strategies for minimizing flavor change.

In this module, we'll focus on using senses to assess flavor and typical methods of reporting flavor. We'll also review some of the tools that can be used to measure flavor instability and continue our discussion of the processes in beer production that can affect flavor.

In this module, we'll discuss how to prioritize when improving the shelf life of your beer and consider the susceptibility of beer to light.

Instructor

Charles Bamforth
University of California, Davis
5 Courses

Offered by

University of California, Davis

