As it is one of the most distinctive qualities of beer, achieving the perfect foam is a precise art. In this course, you’ll learn how foam affects the quality of beer. Designed for brewers of all skill levels, this online course is part of a comprehensive series where "The Pope of Foam”, Charlie Bamforth, guides you through the key markers of beer quality: flavor, foam, color/clarity, freshness and quality systems.
What you will learn
Discover the science behind foam, how to measure and assess foam and how to achieve the ideal foam.
Skills you will gain
- Foam physics
- Foam measurement
- Foam chemistry
- Foam production
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Getting Started & Perceptions and Physics of Foam
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Chemistry and Measuring of Foam
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Process Impacts on Foam and Interpreting Foam Problems
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Gushing and Troubleshooting Foam Scenarios
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
