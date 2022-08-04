About this Course

Intermediate Level

S​omeone already working within the beer industry, master brewers, physicists, chemists, etc.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discover the science behind foam, how to measure and assess foam and how to achieve the ideal foam.

Skills you will gain

  • Foam physics
  • Foam measurement
  • Foam chemistry
  • Foam production
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Getting Started & Perceptions and Physics of Foam

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Chemistry and Measuring of Foam

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Process Impacts on Foam and Interpreting Foam Problems

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Gushing and Troubleshooting Foam Scenarios

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

