Manipulating the flow of how your code runs is the major part of coding and learning to think in code. We'll experience turning logic into useful work by automatically reading all of Shakespeare, and by setting Python up to give you a call on the phone. In technical terms, the parts of Python you will learn are for loops, list comprehensions, and conditional statements, while at a higher level we'll get a lot on code style and other common ideas and practices that surround the specifics of how to code.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Learn how to play faster and looser and more casual with code, skimming and copying code from the Internet.
Discuss code flow and the order that your computer reads the code you write. This introduces us to a whole other level of thinking in code.
Logic can be harnessed to do useful stuff. We'll make it concrete by performing tasks like building an anagram finder.
Apply Python by robocall and spam text yourself through the Twilio API.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Reading all of Shakespeare in an Instant
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
The Flow of Your Python Code
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min)
4 hours to complete
Code Flow and Logic
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min)
2 hours to complete
Course Summary & Honors: Interactive Demo
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
