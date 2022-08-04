About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Python Basics for Online Research Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to play faster and looser and more casual with code, skimming and copying code from the Internet.

  • Discuss code flow and the order that your computer reads the code you write. This introduces us to a whole other level of thinking in code.

  • Logic can be harnessed to do useful stuff. We'll make it concrete by performing tasks like building an anagram finder.

  • Apply Python by robocall and spam text yourself through the Twilio API.

Course 3 of 4 in the
Python Basics for Online Research Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Reading all of Shakespeare in an Instant

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

The Flow of Your Python Code

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Code Flow and Logic

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Course Summary & Honors: Interactive Demo

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Python Basics for Online Research Specialization

Python Basics for Online Research

