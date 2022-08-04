Profile

Seth Frey

Professor and Computational Social Scientist

Bio

Dr. Seth Frey is a Communication professor at the University of California Davis and Senior Faculty at the UC Davis Datalab. He is also a contributor to Coursera's top-ranked specialization in Computational Social Science. He was a behavioral economist at Disney Research, a part of Walt Disney Imagineering, where he studied theme parks, team sports, and video games. His research now uses online communities as laboratories for the study of self-governance. Dr. Frey earned his B.A. from UC Berkeley and his Ph.D. from Indiana University. You can learn more at https://enfascination.com/research

Courses

Python Basics: Retrieving Online Data

Python Basics: Automation and Bots

Python Basics: Interacting with the Internet

Python Basics: Problem Solving with Code

