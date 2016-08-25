About this Course

Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of business or marketing experience and has conducted initial keyword search activities.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use keyword research to select best keywords to optimize your website in search results

  • Examine how to analyze, organize, create, and build content utilizing various strategies

  • Use best practices to develop a high quality local SEO approach

  • Develop a solid approach for achieving a productive and successful relationship with your client

Skills you will gain

  • Keyword Research
  • Marketing
  • Content Marketing
  • Mathematical Optimization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Optimizing a Website for Google Search

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Advanced SEO Strategies

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Mobile/App SEO and Metrics & KPIs

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 113 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Creating an SEO Campaign

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min)

