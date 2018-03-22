Discover the content marketing and social media ecosystems and how these interconnected channels drive search results to a website. Leverage content marketing and social media as part of your SEO strategy, and how to use influence marketing to establish a website’s authority.
At least 2 years of business or marketing experience; familiar with social media.
What you will learn
Use content marketing campaigns to drive higher SEO rankings
Build relationships with influencers to help build your audience
Create influencer relationships and collaborations
Analyze data to see which content gets the most shares
- Social Media Marketing
- Social Media
- Content Marketing
- Mathematical Optimization
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Advanced Content and Social Tactics to Optimize SEO
Welcome to Week 1! This week we will explore the content marketing ecosystem. We will begin by recapping some basics of SEO to recall how on-page and off-page SEO work together. By the end of this module, you will be able to identify and demonstrate the "do’s and don’ts" of obtaining links, and build your own optimized links. You will build your reputation and visibility online by developing a content marketing campaign as well as build your own audience. I’m excited about this topic, so let’s dive in!
Social Media Marketing
This week we will discuss in-depth how social media supports the development of a company’s online reputation and visibility, which ultimately helps with SEO. By the end of this module you will practice tips on building relationships with social media influences, which can help build your audience. You will analyze your audience demographics and choose the appropriate social media platforms for your intended audience. And finally, you will use successful social media strategies to build your audience and create audience engagement.
Influence Marketing
Influencer marketing is the focus of this week’s topic. At the end of this module, you will be able to define what influencer marketing is and the role it plays in driving reputation and visibility. You will examine what influencers can do for you and the best approaches in building a relationship with an influencer, hint it’s not about manipulation, but building a strong positive relationship!
Creating World Class Content
This week’s topic focuses on why world class content is a must! At the end of this module, you will be able to identify great content, analyze which content gets the most shares, and create world class content of your own. You will also create successful partnerships that can help develop your content and ultimately drive your content marketing efforts. Did we mention that content is KING?!?
A must do for people who wants to build a career in the SEO sector. Also a good course for the people who wants to blog with an SEO optimized way.
Good and informative course! However, some information may be outdated such as Vine being no longer available, and the new emergence of Facebook My Day and Instagram Stories.
I recommend this course. Useful information, references and excellent support material. Only thing I did not like it was the review between other participants. Sometimes takes too long.
A lot of content does feel very dated. Dating back to early 2015 so I was not glad about this, but there are many concepts that are still useful.
