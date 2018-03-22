About this Course

Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of business or marketing experience; familiar with social media.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use content marketing campaigns to drive higher SEO rankings

  • Build relationships with influencers to help build your audience

  • Create influencer relationships and collaborations

  • Analyze data to see which content gets the most shares

Skills you will gain

  • Social Media Marketing
  • Social Media
  • Content Marketing
  • Mathematical Optimization
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Advanced Content and Social Tactics to Optimize SEO

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Social Media Marketing

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Influence Marketing

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Creating World Class Content

10 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED CONTENT AND SOCIAL TACTICS TO OPTIMIZE SEO

Frequently Asked Questions

