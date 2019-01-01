Profile

Eric Enge

Co-Author of "The Art of SEO"

Bio

Eric Enge is the CEO of Stone Temple Consulting and author of “The Art of SEO”. He is a speaker at dozens of conferences per year and contributes regularly to Forbes, Search Engine Land, Marketing Land, Search Engine Watch, Copyblogger and Social Media Today. He is the host of two live video broadcasts every week, The Digital Marketing Excellence Show and The Digital Marketing Answers Show. Eric is on our advisory board for our internal SEO program. 2016 US Search Personality of the Year 2016 Landys Search Marketer of the Year 2016 US Search Awards Best Large SEO Agency

Courses

Advanced Content and Social Tactics to Optimize SEO

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder