Eric Enge is the CEO of Stone Temple Consulting and author of “The Art of SEO”. He is a speaker at dozens of conferences per year and contributes regularly to Forbes, Search Engine Land, Marketing Land, Search Engine Watch, Copyblogger and Social Media Today. He is the host of two live video broadcasts every week, The Digital Marketing Excellence Show and The Digital Marketing Answers Show. Eric is on our advisory board for our internal SEO program. 2016 US Search Personality of the Year 2016 Landys Search Marketer of the Year 2016 US Search Awards Best Large SEO Agency