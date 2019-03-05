RB
Aug 6, 2019
Very helpful course and challenging. Advanced content and social tactics are one of the most important and crucial skills in SEO and they have explained and carried out the course really well.
JN
Mar 26, 2017
Great course. Huge amount of content. Lecturers are easy to listen to. Be sure to allow enough time for the reading and major assignments. The readings take much longer than indicated.
By Dina I•
Mar 4, 2019
The content was great but the peer reviewed assignment is messy. The grading for the assignment can be pretty subjective and it seems that there is not enough people to get all of them done.
There are a lot of people that are asking for their papers to still be graded and mine is not done either. Somehow this has to be better organized. I have not had this sort of challenges in other classes where instructors outline the deliverables, grading and have enough people to review papers.
By PJH4068•
Feb 11, 2020
While there are some real gems in the content, much of it is outdated. Google Plus is no longer extant, so why is it included in the class material? Some of the studies are about six years old - that's a very long time in a tech environment; I am sure many newer versions are available.
By Astrid K•
Nov 23, 2016
1 star for the course, the video's are longer than needed because the instructor could be telling his stories in a more structured way. There's too much self-promotion (or maybe that's normal in the US).
1 star because the final assignment gives a lot of insight, although it's on the long side.
By Jill W•
Jan 21, 2020
Enge professes to be knowledgeable about understanding target audiences, but he has much to learn. In week 4’s Creating World Class Content, Enge offers two examples of partnerships. The first? Playboy, of course. Enge explains how a stunt cyclist was filmed having “all kinds of interesting interactions with Playmates… .” I couldn’t help but be reminded of what many IT departments looked like not too long ago, Playboy and Penthouse pin-ups on the walls; in other words, the clubhouse sign “no girls allowed.” As if to ameliorate any microaggressions his audience is experiencing (maybe Enge does know his audience), he offers as a second example a “company that really focuses on educating and empowering girls all over the globe.”
Enge might be beyond hope, but I believe Coursera can do better. First, Coursera should have guidelines educators must follow to ensure ALL learners feel welcome. Second, Coursera should review material before the courses are offered. Maybe Coursera already has these steps in place, but this video somehow slipped through the cracks. Well Coursera, here is your chance to do something about that. What will it be?
By Nicolás S V•
Apr 1, 2018
Repetitive content, and for the peer review assignment they say: "hey just go back to course 2 for doing this project" :S, really?.
The course is pretty much abandoned, people is having trouble trying to get the reviews they need, and there are a lot of repeated messages from the professor, who I guess scheduled the same message to appear in each session but only generates noise since from all the messages I have read, some people answer but he never gives feedback, WTF?
Also the peer review assignment is ambiguous since the RUBRIC questions are subjective :S !
By Patricia B•
Jun 9, 2017
learned nothing new in this module
By DW P•
Jan 19, 2018
Superficial, mostly common sense.
By Blair W•
Nov 7, 2016
This course is the least content rich of the series, so far. Seemed basic to me, but maybe that's because my background is communication and content strategy.
By Alex D•
Nov 20, 2018
Doesn't seem to "advanced." And lots of fluff! A bit of a waste of time
By Kimberly M•
Apr 9, 2017
This course is not as well designed as the preceding courses in this certification. The instructor's lessons are poorly organized, his activities offer little value, and the quiz questions and answers are poorly written with regards to grammar and depth of knowledge. The author also does a lot of self-promotion with regards to his company, his research studies, and his book.
The only positive to this class is that it progresses quickly, making the lack of quality more tolerable. Had this been the first course in this certification, I would have dropped out and looked for a better program.
By Anthony K C•
Jun 18, 2019
Peer to Peer review ruined everything. They do not even read properly and just give bad scores without second thoughts. The comment they give is horrible, and is not true if they read properly.
By Jennifer C•
Nov 23, 2018
Terrific course! Really great information from both tangible and intangible perspectives. I learned so much and I was able to apply it immediately. I felt energized and excited by the content and I was able to complete my course with a great feeling of achievement and also one of preparedness for what is to come. I'm eager to head to the next module as I am committed to completing the specialization and earning my certificate. I am not a college graduate but I have a true thirst for learning so Coursera is my go-to service for continued education in a way that suits my lifestyle and interests.
By Allysia M•
Jan 19, 2020
Really practical and inspiring course content. Eric Enge is a great lecturer and I'd recommend this to anyone who's seeking a firmer grasp on content marketing tactics. Thanks!
By Vĩnh M Q•
Jan 31, 2021
This course has been very helpful to me. Based on it, I have improved a lot of my skills in digital marketing, not just SEO. Thanks for your instruction, thank you very much!
By Muhammad A•
Mar 30, 2020
Amazing course if you want to learn SEO than must take it
By Teresa D•
Apr 5, 2020
I truly love this course and got a lot out of it. The only downside to these courses are the peer graded assignments rather than instructor graded. I find that in order to get proper credit each section/answer that fits the rubric has to be labeled and highlighted as some students do not really pay close attention and/or are not native to the English language and struggle to find information. I have turned in the same assignment for two very different grades with the only change being my highlighting the exact answers that the grading rubric covers.
By chaco d•
Jan 27, 2020
lots of good information in this course that I was able to connect to my own advertising experience. The whole course has given me a greater understanding of how to approach SEO beyond just looking for keywords.
By Kara D L - G•
Mar 23, 2018
Good and informative course! However, some information may be outdated such as Vine being no longer available, and the new emergence of Facebook My Day and Instagram Stories.
By Edwin S L I•
Feb 6, 2019
Very good course but something old
By Rebecca G•
Dec 5, 2016
Overall a decent course to audit, but I think it was almost too repetitive and lacked a lot of substance. It would have been nice to really focus on great content types, versus share, share, share.
By Jonáš S•
Jan 18, 2021
Dear UC Davis online learning team,
This course has not met my expectations of an advanced course.
It is apparent that this course has been on its multiple run-runs. Some information is outdated, and thus incorrect, which undermines the authority of Eric, whom I truly respect as a specialist in the SEO field.
When it comes to numbers, I understand that learners can forgive minor inaccuracies here and there. But when it comes to teaching about (and to an extent recommending) platforms that no longer exist, one does scratch her/ his head with bewilderment.
As an advanced course, I did not have a feeling that any higher order learning was achieved. Many multiple choice and quiz exercises were so simple that they defeat the purpose. Especially when one can successfully guess the correct answers of the end-module tests even without any prior knowledge.
I got very excited about the final assignment. Only until I was encouraged to use the discussion forum to beg other learners for feedback. The first time I submitted my assignment, one of my fellow learners gave me '0' points and in his written feedback he explained that for some reason he could not open my file... So I had to re-upload my assignment and post it in the forum...
There is no way to contact you here, which I find also very inconvenient, especially when it comes to questions about outdated content, false answer in one of your exercises and finally some advisory on how to overcome difficulties with inadequate feedback.
When a course becomes a cash cow, it would be nice to at least have some support available...
Thank you anyways for the information and external resources from this course, they and Eric's insights really added some value (hence 2 star feedback).
Hope my feedback is helpful.
Best wishes,
Jonas
By Chiara Z•
Apr 9, 2017
This course introduce you to some kind of good behaviours to apply to social media. But actually it is some kind of well manners that everybody should apply in social life. Of course it makes you aware that in both cases you should apply the same behaviour, but I found it a bit too logical...
By Carlos M R•
Oct 18, 2020
This course needs to be updated. They use examples of social networks that no longer exist like Vine (2016) and Google + (2019). Also, it is not really an advanced course, it is basic, ideal for people who have not had experience with content marketing or working on a news website.
By Merel V d B•
Jun 28, 2016
I did not find this course as good as the other parts of the specialisation. There were some interesting elements there but also a lot of redundancy. I don't feel like I now have all the tools I need to do a through, structured content marketing analysis.
By SHUM K M•
Jul 23, 2020
Good that there are a few case studies to give you a better understanding, but content and presentation slides are not very well-organized, with a lot of typo in transcript. Feel like it is 50% helpful to those with online / offline marketing background.