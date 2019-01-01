Profile

Rebekah May

Head of Organic Acquisition at Fishbrain

Bio

Rebekah May is a long-time SEO professional who has worked with high-growth startups as well as well-respected Fortune 500 brands. She has spoken at various marketing conferences, and volunteers her time to speak with student organizations and entrepreneurial clubs on the subject of marketing and SEO. She currently lives in Sweden helping international brands build strategies that attract and engage consumers in the U.S. market and abroad. In her spare time she enjoys gaming, and educating and mentoring those who want to grow their career in SEO or the digital marketing space through her blog and newsletter at Rebekahm.com. She is available for any consulting inquiries and can be easily reached via her LinkedIn profile.

Courses

Google SEO Fundamentals

Optimizing a Website for Google Search

Introduction to Google SEO

Google SEO Capstone Project

