What you will learn

  • Complete a competitive analysis on a webpage

  • Interpret brand recognition through social media

  • Create sitemaps and robot.txt files, plan redirects, and manage site errors

  • Use a variety of SEO tools to conduct an audience analysis and develop personas of your ideal buyer

Skills you will gain

  • Social Media
  • Keyword Research
  • Marketing
  • Mathematical Optimization
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Getting Started and Introduction to On-page SEO

Week 2

Introduction to Off-page SEO

4 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

Introduction to Technical SEO

Week 4

Keyword Theory & Research

