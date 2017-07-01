About this Course

Beginner Level

At least 2 years of business experience.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Critique the role of advertisements and corporate funding in the development of search

  • Compare and contrast the functionality of search engine algorithms updates

  • Write your own content for a website that will improve search results

  • Develop an optimization strategy following best practices for a client to implement to help increase their ranking

Skills you will gain

  • Search Algorithm
  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
  • Mathematical Optimization
  • Semantics
Beginner Level

At least 2 years of business experience.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Google SEO

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Current SEO Best Practices

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

SEO of Today, Tomorrow and Beyond

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Your Audience and Building Personas

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

