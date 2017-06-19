About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Have gone through the others courses within the SEO Specialization.

Approx. 47 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create an SEO Pitch

  • Prepare and perform a competitive analysis

  • Analyze and create a keyword map

  • Create a final report of your findings and recommendations for SEO and present your recommendations to your client

Intermediate Level

Have gone through the others courses within the SEO Specialization.

Approx. 47 hours to complete
English

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Getting Started and Milestone 1: Gauging a Site's Opportunity for Improvement

11 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

17 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Initial Research Phase

17 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

12 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Conducting a Content Audit and Technical Review

12 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Milestone 4: Presenting Your Findings

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

