SP
Nov 24, 2020
Amazing! must do for the people who wants to work in the SEO and Web optimization field. General people and Entrepreneurs who owns and manages their own site can also find this course really helpful.
SH
Sep 2, 2019
This has to be the most informative and useful SEO course on the internet. The instructor has provided so much value. I highly recommend this course for anyone seeking in-depth value of SEO.
By A•
May 28, 2020
Outdated and rather general course. I found helpful the section of how to actually work with customer. Otherwise doesn't really provide much more practical resources than a lot of Excel worksheets. I'd recommend to dive into courses by Semrush instead, these are free, full of information and there is no bother of writing assignment. There is no guidance on how to write the assignment and it's not taught in the course what form it should have. On top of that, I've found my assignment instantly copied and plagiarised by two peers. I am just hoping there is a system in place to deal with plagiarisation, but I'm afraid there isn't.
By Edwin S L I•
Jan 8, 2019
The material has at least 3 years old and the assignments need to be improved in the review model by 3 peers.
By Andreas H•
May 24, 2019
The local SEO part is outdated (no more Google+).
You should add restaurants for the local SEO audit.
By Clair H•
Jul 21, 2016
If this class is truly designed and welcomes beginners who have no knowledge in SEO as it is described in course introduction, assignment instructions should be provided with sample writings or rubrics. The writing assignment instruction reads,for example, "Identify headers, alt-text, and etc. and recommend how to improve them for optimization." Where does it say provide alt-text images for recommendation, make a tie to the recommendation, and list references for the images recommend, if not 3 points off? The lectures are short, doesn't show much details of what is expected for audit writing or analysis writing, but my 2 page analysis or audit is not enough because a thorough rubric expects to see this and that that is not even mentioned in instruction? It is a common sense that a writer has to be detail-oriented with recommendations? Then the course SHOULD not encourage SEO beginners who has never seen SEO audits or analysis paper. If not, assignment instruction should be listed thoroughly as rubric, so that a beginner SEO student can pass the writing and take it as a learning experiences. Endless flunking mal-grading system, is this Coursera's education method?
By Anthony K C•
Jun 18, 2019
Peer to Peer review ruined everything. They do not even read properly and just give bad scores without second thoughts. The comment they give is horrible, and is not true if they read properly.
By Alessandro P•
Jun 4, 2020
Optimizing a Website for Search is an excellent course. If you do this after you have completed Search Engine Optimization Fundamental, you have all the information to do SEO for your own website or as an affiliate marketer or even start a career as SEO analyst freelance on UpWork or Fiverr.
You will get also a variety of links to keep learning, and ready-made Excel templates for various tasks, such as keyword research, SEO audit and many others. Last but not least, the instructor delivers. Thank you
By A. T H•
May 23, 2017
Excellent course. There is always new and exciting information available in the ever changing world of SEO. Great insights on Google's ever-changing algorithms and methods. Thanks!
By Jill W•
Dec 12, 2019
Information is old (ex. Google+) and the peer reviewed assignment caused a lot of frustration because what the students were supposed to audit was (and is) not available to the public, but the grading criteria was based on this being available. I don't like my time being wasted, and it was in this course because I was learning information that is no longer relevant or barely relevant and with regard to the assignment, I spent a long time trying to access something which in the end I couldn't unless that company gave me access. Really disappointing...
By Andrea J E•
Jun 9, 2020
Good but some stuff is outdated.
By Syed B H•
Sep 3, 2019
This has to be the most informative and useful SEO course on the internet. The instructor has provided so much value. I highly recommend this course for anyone seeking in-depth value of SEO.
By Teresa F•
Sep 11, 2019
The intention and overall instruction may be on course, but the visuals do not give a concrete idea of where data is being derived in the examples. This makes it very hard to replicate the process for assessments. More staff involvement would be helpful, and information about Google should be updated as often as the Google interface and structure does. Also, more resources and citations would be appreciated to supplement the lectures.
By Burak T•
Aug 14, 2020
Really nice course and a thorough test where you get to use everything you have learned during the course. I used some of the techniques on a medium-sized local business just from the outside by adding images as suggestions and adding a correction to the company's name which was something they are called among the locals but not its real company name, they accepted the changes as the business owners, and 1 week later, a pop-up came up and according to google about 300 people had already benefitted from the pictures I added to the business, which it was missing, brings a smile :) that's crazy in just in 1 week.
By Elean M•
Nov 15, 2018
This was a good course with a lot of meat to it. The second and third course are packed full of meat that honestly help you improve your site by implementing what you learned in those two classes. Currently taking the 4th class in the series so we'll see how that turned out. 1st class in the series was a waste of time. All fluff to get you to pay more I assume.
By Sean R•
Jan 17, 2017
This course provides the essential fundamentals for optimizing a website for search. The course was a refresher in certain areas as well as helped fill in the gaps on things I didnt know.
By Jessica O•
Feb 6, 2017
The lectures and resources are good quality and offer a lot of information. However, the peer reviewed assignment needs revising.
I submitted all the assignments early for the course, making sure to get in my peer reviewed assignment a week early to ensure that if I needed to, I could resubmit and have time for grading. I did not receive a grade on my assignment until after the deadline was passed. My assignment was mis-reviewed by my peers, clearly they did not read my paper, they just clicked randomly at the grading options. This caused me to fail by a few percentage points. I resubmitted my assignment that day, highlighting the content the graders missed. I still do not have a grade on this assignment and fear I will fail the class.
The reason I bring this up in my review is that there is no contact information for the instructor. There is no process to dispute the grade. The assignment needs an overhaul if you expect people to take the assignment to pass the class.
By TASHFIA T•
Aug 26, 2020
It is an okay course, did not meet my expectations all that much. The course gives an overview of optimization process but does not really demonstrate step-by-step process, in short it does not provide details. Not the best for beginners, sorry.
By Deleted A•
Nov 25, 2016
I signed up to audit the first 5 courses in this specialization. This review is for the first 3 of these courses taught by Rebekah May.
I don't know that SEO is truly simple and logical or if it just appears this way because of how clear and easy to listen to Ms. May is. I do feel she has supplied a lot of very useful information, pointed to a lot of great tools and websites., and am already making improvements as a result of her classes.
By Fulton L•
Jan 31, 2017
All of Rebecca's courses are very good. However, for Course 3 (this one), I was surprised after submitting my paper (and as I began reviewing another student's paper), that the assignment required additional information than previously described. I had to cancel my submission and add the stuff in. I wish you would tell us this before we write the paper.
By Alfonsus G•
Sep 19, 2020
This class teaches you many things about SEO, tips and tricks, do's and don'ts, and much more. I highly recommend this class because the explanation is very good and makes my knowledge of SEO increase a lot. Enroll the SEO specialization course if you want to get more interesting insights and knowledge about SEO.
By Oliver R•
May 9, 2020
Estoy satisfecha de los cursos que se pueden encontrar en esta plataforma. Este curso de Search Engine Optimization, ha sido perfecto para actualizar muchas cosas en desarrollo web, es ameno y la facilitadora comunica perfectamente el conocimiento que se requiere para esta carrera de gran demanda actualmente.
By Gulnar B•
Dec 8, 2019
I finishing the Optimizing a Website for Search course by UC Davis! Fantastic Training, well done, keep it up. The all methods of the training is nice. Special thanks for Rebekah May mam and coursera.I hope the knowledge I've gained will have a powerful and positive impact on my life and career.
By Yazdani C•
Aug 12, 2020
Awesome course content. Thanks a lot to the course mentor Ms. Rebekah May along with her colleagues who worked restlessly to make this flawless course. I have learned a lot of things from this course and I hope I will enroll in the next courses to gain more knowledge in this field. Thanks.
By Ulrich W•
Oct 30, 2016
This course gave a comprehensive overview of what is going on, and where the rules come from, in SEO. It also makes clear, however, that one should take this course once a year since so many aspects are changing permanently. I learned a lot, and I will sure take it again in a year or so.
By Rayan A•
Aug 21, 2019
This course was helped me to gain additional skills on-page SEO, content strategy, keyword research, competitive analysis, Reporting and how to deal with new clients, and much more.
I am so happy to gain skills that related to SEO, to achieve better result in future upcoming jobs
By Dima A•
Aug 20, 2017
This course is specialized in Websites and social media optimization. Again, great content and a lot of useful information. I would definitely recommend this course to anyone, especially for those who are looking to learn general SEO optimization that are not related to coding.