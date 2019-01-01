Doug Berman has over 25 years of experience working with data in the healthcare industry. He began his career working in the energy field earning a Master’s Degree in Operations Research from MIT. For his thesis he developed an algorithm for scheduling a space station power system. After graduate school, he analyzed government energy policy at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory before moving into healthcare, when a childhood friend asked him to help build a database to support his research into heart patients. Doug has worked in a variety of healthcare environments including: start-ups, health plans, HMO’s and academic medical centers. He has had a hand in developing computer systems for clinical trials, operational and financial analysis for a large national HMO, development of call centers to support patient care, implementation of data warehouses for large EHR implementations and supporting teams of researchers.