Doug Berman

Director, Data Acquisition and Architecture

Doug Berman has over 25 years of experience working with data in the healthcare industry. He began his career working in the energy field earning a Master’s Degree in Operations Research from MIT. For his thesis he developed an algorithm for scheduling a space station power system. After graduate school, he analyzed government energy policy at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory before moving into healthcare, when a childhood friend asked him to help build a database to support his research into heart patients. Doug has worked in a variety of healthcare environments including: start-ups, health plans, HMO’s and academic medical centers. He has had a hand in developing computer systems for clinical trials, operational and financial analysis for a large national HMO, development of call centers to support patient care, implementation of data warehouses for large EHR implementations and supporting teams of researchers.

Healthcare Data Quality and Governance

Healthcare Data Models

