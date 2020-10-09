Career prospects are bright for those qualified to work in healthcare data analytics. Perhaps you work in data analytics, but are considering a move into healthcare where your work can improve people’s quality of life. If so, this course gives you a glimpse into why this work matters, what you’d be doing in this role, and what takes place on the Path to Value where data is gathered from patients at the point of care, moves into data warehouses to be prepared for analysis, then moves along the data pipeline to be transformed into valuable insights that can save lives, reduce costs, to improve healthcare and make it more accessible and affordable. Perhaps you work in healthcare but are considering a transition into a new role. If so, this course will help you see if this career path is one you want to pursue. You’ll get an overview of common data models and their uses. You’ll learn how various systems integrate data, how to ensure clear communication, measure and improve data quality. Data analytics in healthcare serves doctors, clinicians, patients, care providers, and those who carry out the business of improving health outcomes. This course of study will give you a clear picture of data analysis in today’s fast-changing healthcare field and the opportunities it holds for you.
University of California, Davis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Healthcare Data Models
In this module, you will be able to define the foundational terms used in discussing and building healthcare data models. You'll be able to describe the conceptual model showing how data flows from operations to analysis. You will compare and contrast common data models used in healthcare data systems. You will also be able to identify common measures used in healthcare data analysis.
Data Models and Use Cases They Support
In this module, you'll be able to describe the Star Schema Data Model, distinguish it from the hierarchical and relational model, list some pros and cons and explain situations in which it could be appropriately used. You should also recognize when another type of data model might be better suited to a particular use case.
Working with Data across Systems
In this module, you'll be able to explain how information is stored in data models and how we assemble relevant information to analyze an interesting problem that can improve our healthcare systems. We'll review how we normalize data and how that facilitates analysis. We'll go on to discuss how to bring together information from different sources and across various functional systems. We will also consider how to measure it accurately.
Improving the Quality of Healthcare Data
In this module, you will be able to examine the data that goes into these models and explain how we work with the information that comes from the practice and business of medicine. We will transition from raising the data quality to focusing on finding and correcting data errors by validation and verification. You will also be able to describe several ways data is checked to eliminate errors and improve data quality.
Healthcare Data Models is a great course that elaborately exposed various models relevant for healthcare data analysis. Doug did a very good job.
i have came across various data releted concecrn of healthcare to provide n=better complience to patients. thanks a lot to university of california and coursera.
Very well developed, simple and to the point. Highly recommended for doctors and healthcare IT professionals.
Great examples and reinforces what the goals of each module are.
About the Health Information Literacy for Data Analytics Specialization
This Specialization is intended for data and technology professionals with no previous healthcare experience who are seeking an industry change to work with healthcare data. Through four courses, you will identify the types, sources, and challenges of healthcare data along with methods for selecting and preparing data for analysis. You will examine the range of healthcare data sources and compare terminology, including administrative, clinical, insurance claims, patient-reported and external data. You will complete a series of hands-on assignments to model data and to evaluate questions of efficiency and effectiveness in healthcare. This Specialization will prepare you to be able to transform raw healthcare data into actionable information.
