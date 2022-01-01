- Data Model
Health Information Literacy for Data Analytics Specialization
Launch Your Data Science Career in Healthcare. Transfer your data analysis skills to the complex world of healthcare
What you will learn
Analyze the various types and sources of healthcare data, including clinical, operational, claims, and patient generated data.
Compare and contrast common data models used in healthcare data systems.
Assess the quality of healthcare data and make appropriate interpretations of meaning according to data sources and intended uses.
Create a data dictionary to communicate the source and value of data.
Learners will examine various healthcare data sets to determine the various types of data, discover the many sources and contributors of data, analyze the quality and validity of the data and use healthcare data sets to make recommendations to improve patient care.
At least 2 years of experience as a data analyst or technology professional
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Healthcare Data Literacy
This course will help lay the foundation of your healthcare data journey and provide you with knowledge and skills necessary to work in the healthcare industry as a data scientist. Healthcare is unique because it is associated with continually evolving and complex processes associated with health management and medical care. We'll learn about the many facets to consider in healthcare and determine the value and growing need for data analysts in healthcare. We'll learn about the Triple Aim and other data-enabled healthcare drivers. We'll cover different concepts and categories of healthcare data and describe how ontologies and related terms such as taxonomy and terminology organize concepts and facilitate computation. We'll discuss the common clinical representations of data in healthcare systems, including ICD-10, SNOMED, LOINC, drug vocabularies (e.g., RxNorm), and clinical data standards. We’ll discuss the various types of healthcare data and assess the complexity that occurs as you work with pulling in all the different types of data to aid in decisions. We will analyze various types and sources of healthcare data, including clinical, operational claims, and patient generated data as well as differentiate unstructured, semi-structured and structured data within health data contexts. We'll examine the inner workings of data and conceptual harmony offer some solutions to the data integration problem by defining some important concepts, methods, and applications that are important to this domain.
Healthcare Data Models
Career prospects are bright for those qualified to work in healthcare data analytics. Perhaps you work in data analytics, but are considering a move into healthcare where your work can improve people’s quality of life. If so, this course gives you a glimpse into why this work matters, what you’d be doing in this role, and what takes place on the Path to Value where data is gathered from patients at the point of care, moves into data warehouses to be prepared for analysis, then moves along the data pipeline to be transformed into valuable insights that can save lives, reduce costs, to improve healthcare and make it more accessible and affordable. Perhaps you work in healthcare but are considering a transition into a new role. If so, this course will help you see if this career path is one you want to pursue. You’ll get an overview of common data models and their uses. You’ll learn how various systems integrate data, how to ensure clear communication, measure and improve data quality. Data analytics in healthcare serves doctors, clinicians, patients, care providers, and those who carry out the business of improving health outcomes. This course of study will give you a clear picture of data analysis in today’s fast-changing healthcare field and the opportunities it holds for you.
Healthcare Data Quality and Governance
Career prospects are bright for those qualified to work with healthcare data or as Health Information Management (HIM) professionals. Perhaps you work in data analytics but are considering a move into healthcare, or you work in healthcare but are considering a transition into a new role. In either case, Healthcare Data Quality and Governance will provide insight into how valuable data assets are protected to maintain data quality. This serves care providers, patients, doctors, clinicians, and those who carry out the business of improving health outcomes.
Analytical Solutions to Common Healthcare Problems
In this course, we’re going to go over analytical solutions to common healthcare problems. I will review these business problems and you’ll build out various data structures to organize your data. We’ll then explore ways to group data and categorize medical codes into analytical categories. You will then be able to extract, transform, and load data into data structures required for solving medical problems and be able to also harmonize data from multiple sources. Finally, you will create a data dictionary to communicate the source and value of data. Creating these artifacts of data processes is a key skill when working with healthcare data.
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
