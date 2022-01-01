About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for data and technology professionals with no previous healthcare experience who are seeking an industry change to work with healthcare data. Through four courses, you will identify the types, sources, and challenges of healthcare data along with methods for selecting and preparing data for analysis. You will examine the range of healthcare data sources and compare terminology, including administrative, clinical, insurance claims, patient-reported and external data. You will complete a series of hands-on assignments to model data and to evaluate questions of efficiency and effectiveness in healthcare. This Specialization will prepare you to be able to transform raw healthcare data into actionable information.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Healthcare Data Literacy

Healthcare Data Models

Healthcare Data Quality and Governance

Analytical Solutions to Common Healthcare Problems

