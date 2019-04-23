JA
Jun 28, 2019
Healthcare Data Models is a great course that elaborately exposed various models relevant for healthcare data analysis.\n\nDoug did a very good job.
M
Oct 3, 2019
Very well developed, simple and to the point. Highly recommended for doctors and healthcare IT professionals.
By uma k•
Apr 23, 2019
Intro level.
By Kabakov B•
Jan 17, 2020
Very basic info. Peer-review final task.
By Justice D A•
Jun 29, 2019
By Mubbashir•
Oct 4, 2019
By Rosetta T•
Mar 4, 2019
Great examples and reinforces what the goals of each module are.
By Zhikuan Q•
Jun 27, 2019
Very interesting course.
By Luke M D•
Jan 30, 2019
Excellent instructor
By Nikhil S•
Jun 30, 2020
amazing course
By Dattatreya P•
Oct 10, 2020
i have came across various data releted concecrn of healthcare to provide n=better complience to patients.
thanks a lot to university of california and coursera.
By Debopam R•
Oct 30, 2020
Course is good but at a very basic level. Little more technical depth around developing a healthcare data model would have been useful