Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Why Data Quality Matters

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Measuring Data Quality

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Monitoring, Managing and Improving Data Quality

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Sustaining Quality through Data Governance

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

