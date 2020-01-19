VK
May 13, 2021
Its very good course, more examples should be added . Really enjoyed
AI
Oct 21, 2021
Very comprehensive and effectively explained. Highly recommended.
By Kabakov B•
Jan 19, 2020
Boring. Basic info almost from general knowledge. Most of it have been taught already in previous modules. No useful practice. Peer-reviewed tasks.
By Bernadette U•
Mar 14, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. As someone with little experience in healthcare data systems I learnt much that will help me in my role as a board director of a health service in more effectively working with healthcare providers and executives and also in interpreting and having a greater awareness of the issues relating to data governance and the quality of data that is provided in reports.
By Nigar A•
Apr 21, 2021
Insightful videos are included, quizzes are also straight-to-point. The peer-reviewed assignment might be more subject-specific like hands-on data quality assessment or data governance evaluation task, maybe using a certain tool like Excel. Healthcare data governance has been explained in a deliberate way. Thanks for a nice journey!
By Justice D A•
Aug 2, 2019
Data quality is very essential in the world of data science and it's applications in healthcare in particular.
I learnt a lot in the Healthcare Data Quality and Governance course especially how to make my datasets fit for a particular use.
Thanks Doug.
By Vrinda K•
May 13, 2021
By Alectis I•
Oct 21, 2021
By Ferdian B W•
Dec 23, 2020
its good for quality and governance basic knowledge
By Bingbing X•
Jul 7, 2020
Very good and useful course in health data quality.
By Carolyne J C•
Jul 8, 2020
Very clear and well articulated.
By Devendra D•
Nov 6, 2020
Good
By Mona A A•
Jun 4, 2020
good
By Geo J D•
May 10, 2021
Good challenge