Learner Reviews & Feedback for Healthcare Data Quality and Governance by University of California, Davis

4.5
stars
56 ratings
12 reviews

Career prospects are bright for those qualified to work with healthcare data or as Health Information Management (HIM) professionals. Perhaps you work in data analytics but are considering a move into healthcare, or you work in healthcare but are considering a transition into a new role. In either case, Healthcare Data Quality and Governance will provide insight into how valuable data assets are protected to maintain data quality. This serves care providers, patients, doctors, clinicians, and those who carry out the business of improving health outcomes. "Big Data" makes headlines, but that data must be managed to maintain quality. High-quality data is one of the most valuable assets gathered and used by any business. This holds greater significance in healthcare where the maintenance and governance of data quality directly impact people’s lives. This course will explain how data quality is improved and maintained. You’ll learn why data quality matters, then see how healthcare professionals monitor, manage and improve data quality. You’ll see how human and computerized systems interact to sustain data quality through data governance. You’ll discover how to measure data quality with metadata, tracking data provenance, validating and verifying data, along with a communication framework commonly used in healthcare settings. This knowledge matters because high-quality data will be transformed into valuable insights that can save lives, reduce costs, to improve healthcare and make it more accessible and affordable. You will make yourself more of an asset in the healthcare field by what you gain from this course....

By Kabakov B

Jan 19, 2020

Boring. Basic info almost from general knowledge. Most of it have been taught already in previous modules. No useful practice. Peer-reviewed tasks.

By Bernadette U

Mar 14, 2021

I thoroughly enjoyed this course. As someone with little experience in healthcare data systems I learnt much that will help me in my role as a board director of a health service in more effectively working with healthcare providers and executives and also in interpreting and having a greater awareness of the issues relating to data governance and the quality of data that is provided in reports.

By Nigar A

Apr 21, 2021

Insightful videos are included, quizzes are also straight-to-point. The peer-reviewed assignment might be more subject-specific like hands-on data quality assessment or data governance evaluation task, maybe using a certain tool like Excel. Healthcare data governance has been explained in a deliberate way. Thanks for a nice journey!

By Justice D A

Aug 2, 2019

Data quality is very essential in the world of data science and it's applications in healthcare in particular.

I learnt a lot in the Healthcare Data Quality and Governance course especially how to make my datasets fit for a particular use.

Thanks Doug.

By Vrinda K

May 13, 2021

Its very good course, more examples should be added . Really enjoyed

By Alectis I

Oct 21, 2021

Very comprehensive and effectively explained. Highly recommended.

By Ferdian B W

Dec 23, 2020

its good for quality and governance basic knowledge

By Bingbing X

Jul 7, 2020

Very good and useful course in health data quality.

By Carolyne J C

Jul 8, 2020

Very clear and well articulated.

By Devendra D

Nov 6, 2020

Good

By Mona A A

Jun 4, 2020

good

By Geo J D

May 10, 2021

Good challenge

