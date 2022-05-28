About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

H​ealthcare experience recommended.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine the real-world application of telehealth from a world-class, research university medical center with over 30-years of practice.

Skills you will gain

  • Health Equity
  • telehealth
  • Health Care
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started and Telehealth: Operations

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Telehealth: Equity

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Telehealth: Best Practices

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Telehealth: Elements of Success

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min)

