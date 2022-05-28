Telemedicine has proven itself to be an important part of the future of healthcare. In this course, students will be introduced to the key components and considerations needed to design and implement a successful telemedicine program at both the practice and health system levels. The course emphasizes operational design principles and highlights a team based approach. Key content areas include clinical considerations, patient safety, technology needs, patient satisfaction, legal, government affairs, regulatory and compliance, and billing considerations.
Foundations of TelehealthJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Intermediate Level
Experience in healthcare, operations, or IT is recommended
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
A Primer on Telemedicine
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 94 min)
2 hours to complete
Health System Strategy and Telemedicine Operations
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min)
4 hours to complete
Billing, Regulatory and Legal Considerations
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 139 min)
1 hour to complete
Future of Telemedicine
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
