About this Course

11,142 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

E​xperience in healthcare, operations, or IT is recommended

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

E​xperience in healthcare, operations, or IT is recommended

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

A Primer on Telemedicine

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Health System Strategy and Telemedicine Operations

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Billing, Regulatory and Legal Considerations

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 139 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Future of Telemedicine

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder