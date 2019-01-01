Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of Telehealth by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
Telemedicine has proven itself to be an important part of the future of healthcare. In this course, students will be introduced to the key components and considerations needed to design and implement a successful telemedicine program at both the practice and health system levels. The course emphasizes operational design principles and highlights a team based approach. Key content areas include clinical considerations, patient safety, technology needs, patient satisfaction, legal, government affairs, regulatory and compliance, and billing considerations....