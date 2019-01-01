Dr. Marcin completed medical school at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, California; his pediatric residency at University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California; and a pediatric critical care fellowship at Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, DC. Dr. Marcin has served on several committees, including the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) Telehealth Advisory Committee, the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Pediatric Workforce, and the Emergency Medical Services for Children Innovation and Improvement Center Telehealth Advisory Council. In addition to his clinical work in the Pediatric ICU, Dr. Marcin conducts research and advocacy on issues related to access and quality of care, particularly as they relate to telehealth and children with special health care needs and acutely ill and injured children in rural communities.