About this Course

2,311 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Course Overview

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
9 hours to complete

Milestone 1: Define Your Coaching Philosophy

9 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min)
Week
2

Week 2

13 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Develop Your Coaching Practice and Agenda

13 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
3

Week 3

17 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Demonstrate Your Ability to Coach Effectively

17 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min)
13 minutes to complete

Course Summary

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGNING AND IMPLEMENTING YOUR COACHING STRATEGY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder