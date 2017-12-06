In order for coaching to be most effective, it’s important that there is strong culture of coaching and accountability which you will learn how to incorporate into your one-on-one meetings in this course.
Course Overview & How to Create a Culture of Coaching and Accountability
In this first module, you will reflect on all of the key elements of the coaching process we've talked about thus far in the specialization - mission, purpose, vision, accountability, key performance indicators, and expectations. After completing this module, you should be able to describe techniques for coaching different types of employees, and be able to start establishing an effective coaching practice that will work for you and all the employees that make up your team.
Designing a 1:1 Coaching Practice for Those You Lead
This module is an invitation to think about how you manage your face-to-face or one-on-one time with the employees you manage. We'll discuss the importance of having 1:1 meetings as well as ensuring consistency in your coaching with all of the employees you supervise by creating a coaching agenda. By the end of this module, you should be able to explain the importance of KPIs and goals in coaching practices, create a coaching agenda, and use common and effective coaching tools when having conversations with those you supervise.
Applying Coaching Algebra to Typical Performance Scenarios
This module will discuss how to handle performance scenarios that all managers will likely deal with when coaching employees. After completing this module, you will be able to apply Coaching Algebra to diagnose the performance gap, describe some basic techniques when having the conversations, and apply either tactical or developmental accountability coaching for each of the common situations listed below.
Coaching the Coach
This module is all about issues related to coaching managers who lead, and therefore coach, other employees. By the end of this module, you will be able to demonstrate how to coach managers effectively in order to drive performance of the employees who report to them, ultimately ensuring a culture of coaching and accountability at all levels of an organization.
Specialization Milestone 2: Your Coaching Practice and Agenda
In this specialization milestone, you are tasked with developing your coaching practice and agenda. These items are essential before starting to have coaching conversations with those you lead in order to establish a culture of coaching within your team and organization.
