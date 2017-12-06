About this Course

16,322 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(2,388 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Overview & How to Create a Culture of Coaching and Accountability

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Designing a 1:1 Coaching Practice for Those You Lead

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Applying Coaching Algebra to Typical Performance Scenarios

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Coaching the Coach

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Specialization Milestone 2: Your Coaching Practice and Agenda

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COACHING PRACTICES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder