NH
Aug 29, 2020
Refreshing to see a course have such a strong component of practical elements - how to put the theory just learned into practice and showing learners what it looks like in the real world. Thank you.
SS
Sep 30, 2020
Though i had little bit of understanding about coaching, this course helped learned the structured way of doing it. Thanks much to the instructor for making it plain and simple for the learners.
By Dadan R•
Sep 14, 2020
Fantastic! this online course subject is very beneficial for me. I believe that our organization will also benefit if we can apply this course into practice or new habit in our organization.
By Kanti K V•
Feb 1, 2017
Great Course! Would recommend to all those would like to set up Coaching Culture and learn about coaching tools. The tools discussed are very effective and easy to implement and practice.
By CARLOS J R•
May 25, 2016
Thanks for bringing us an excellent program and valuable tools for managers!
Coaching is a key element in the organizations for handling the human resource and lead them to better performance and results that will set the path for the organizational achievement of goals integrating its employees.
I´m glad to say that your course is very complete as it is an assorted set of enriching learning elements: video-lessons, quizzes, readings, peer-review assesments, and the suggested activities like interviewing an actual coach - which is a very fulfilling experience in the learning process and one of my favorite activities for it leads you to interact with a real coach.
Please keep delivering and developing quality education. I express my sincere and grateful: Thanks!
By Kerry T•
Jun 21, 2019
This specialization is essential learning for managers. The assignments are real-world and I'm actually using them to kick off my own coaching practice. It's work I should have been doing anyway, so it's an excellent use of my time. I have been starting to incorporate my learning over the last 3 courses into my daily work and I've received so many kudos already...I've been in my first manager role for 6 weeks and people are already asking if they can roll up under my management and leave their current managers. I can only imagine what a mess I'd be making of my new management role without this. NONE of the skills I've learned in this specialization and this course are intuitive. I'd be mediocre at best.
By Bruno S•
Dec 7, 2017
Helped me to understand better how to build the coaching agenda, and, step by step, how to make me confident I will be able to coach my team, and, who knows, myself
By Silvana L K•
Sep 13, 2020
I've found really useful the techniques provided for coaching different type of employees and level of performers. Thank you!
By SAIDU M L•
Apr 9, 2017
I can really imagine how helpful to course is to me, I really got so much information which could help to better my position.
By Mark S•
Jun 11, 2019
Peer review is not working. I check every day several times and waiting for more then one week know. I have finished all my work of the specialization and needed to pay for an additional month as there are no peer work for reviews available. Thats frustrating. Unless that the course was helpful and a good invest.
By Sara M•
Oct 9, 2019
I wish there was an example of coaching agenda
By Sarah F•
Mar 18, 2020
No place to find an email to contact the instructor.
By Kiran K R•
May 12, 2020
Course is comprehensive and touches the most relevant points for inculcating the coaching culture in the respective department / Organisation. It also talks about the coaching tools to be used, and the way it can be used under various commonly seen scenarios in offices. The main thing which I liked most is a. Categorizing the employees based on Performence Continum and also the Peer assessments.
By Graziella B•
Oct 25, 2021
This course was for me a great learning opportunity about coaching practices, a bridge to establish and implement coaching culture and practices, but most of all reflective opportunity on my own performance and productivity. I am so thankful for this opportunity (Special thanks to Coursera for that).
By Martyn L M•
Jun 9, 2017
Every course in this series was excellent ... so practical ... so oriented to those of us who are not professional coaches, but rather those of us who oversee daily operations and are helped by learning coaching and many of the other helpful components of this course.
By AMANDA J•
Oct 26, 2020
This was an amazing experience. The lessons were clear and informative. The real-life examples made it easy to understand what we've leaned from the lessons. I would be much thankful to madam Kris and all the supporting staff for their great endeavours.
By Jean-Claude D S•
Apr 2, 2017
This is a very powerful course with pragmatic solutions to daily coaching. Kris Plachy provides us a set of tools and techniques to implement straight away. I appreciate very much the work examples she gives and the way she deals with r
By Nancy H•
Aug 30, 2020
Refreshing to see a course have such a strong component of practical elements - how to put the theory just learned into practice and showing learners what it looks like in the real world. Thank you.
By S M S•
Oct 1, 2020
Though i had little bit of understanding about coaching, this course helped learned the structured way of doing it. Thanks much to the instructor for making it plain and simple for the learners.
By Vanessa R•
Oct 24, 2020
Great specialization for managers, I really needed all the tools that I have been learning. Kim is a superb teacher and coach. I cannot wait to put it all into practice.
By Casper R R•
Feb 22, 2021
This course gave me a great idea of how being a line-manager I should reflect to each of my team member. Help them to perform at their peak. Great Learning Session.
By Tanja A•
Jan 3, 2021
Thank you very much for all the insides I could learn in this course. It is very useful for my job and I am sure that it'll help me and my employees in the future.
By Mymoena I•
Jun 13, 2020
A great course I would recommend to all senior and top managers. The course facilitator is outstanding and honestly we need more facilitators with passion.
By Bernard D V•
Mar 30, 2020
A complete and useful course about coaching. The content is well documented and the experience of the teacher is really useful in this kind of course.
By Louis F•
Apr 28, 2021
Great Course as usual . I am happy I am enrolled in these courses as I can put them to use in everyday practices to achieve the best results.
By Lesa B•
Jun 9, 2018
Great course that will provide an opportunity to develop yourself if you take the work seriously. A true value of time investment.
By Yanqiong C•
Aug 17, 2020
The course is quite intensity, individual skills are simply, while strategically combine them together is an art! I learnt lot!