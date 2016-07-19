About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Missing Deadlines and Dealing with Change

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Former High Performer & Consistently Late to Work

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Dealing with Difficult Colleagues & Coaching the Coach

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Key Takeaways for Effective Coaching

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

13 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Demonstrate Your Ability to Coach Effectively

13 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min)

