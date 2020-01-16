GB
Aug 29, 2016
Very good course. Specially the assignment where in the participant gets to record the coaching conversation and shares for review. Also, gets a chance to review the assignment of fellow partici
PP
Jul 9, 2017
this is "MUST DONE" course.\n\nWe do not learn how to get the best out of our employees. I should have done this course before and I would have avoided a lot of mistakes\n\nThank you very much !
By Jeff C•
Jan 16, 2020
No though given as to the legalities of the final assignment. No mention of a waiver to be signed of the person you are interviewing. Even though the assignment maybe marked as private so the public may not be able to hear it. It is accessible by fellow students and it involves an employees work performance and trying to coach and counsel them. No thought was given to the possible embarrassment of the employee interviewed or recorded. Also many states have statutes in regards to recording a private conversation. This was a bad idea for an assignment.
By Bruno F R•
May 5, 2020
Ask for a recording of a 1:1 is, to say the least, prohibitive and inappropriate.
By Carine R L•
Oct 31, 2018
Some really useful concepts - a lot of trouble recording the conversations with non-English speaking staff!
By Sarah F•
Mar 18, 2020
There is no easy way to contact the instructor
By Gagan D S B•
Aug 30, 2016
Very good course. Specially the assignment where in the participant gets to record the coaching conversation and shares for review. Also, gets a chance to review the assignment of fellow partici
By Sarah M•
Mar 26, 2017
Good examples...a little hokey pokey, but still good to see a good example of the coach in action. The fact that you are required to do a video of your own is not comfortable, but necessary to actually do it and not be intimidated by it!
By Bobby A•
Aug 3, 2020
The peer reviews did NOTHING to help me learn.
I think it would have been better to give a scenario and then have us coach that. Make it more personal and relatable.
By Giada P•
Mar 12, 2022
Good content, but the final project is unachievable.
By Jordi R C•
Aug 31, 2016
Excelente. Ha sido un curso, no solo instructivo, sino muy estimulante. Aprender y practicar como utilizar las herramientas de coaching y ver sus resultados, ha sido muy motivador. Los video son muy clarificadores y los materiales extra don una estupenda ayuda y complemento a lo aprendido. Mi enhorabuena y mi agradecimiento a los promotores de este curso. Muchas gracias.
By Michael F•
Aug 10, 2016
I've enjoyed the material/ideas in this course and the way Kris Plachy presented the information. I do like her Introductions before content, and then ending each lecture with her Summary. And definitely enjoy her Podcasts during the course, they are very valuable and reinforcing. (I also appreciate her 'signature chuckle' ... gotta love it.) .... M
By Dr. M Z•
Nov 17, 2018
Its an excellent effort and really appreciate it. A lot of qualities have been proposed to develop if practised properly and tapped properly int he right context. This not only enhances the skills abut also provides greater hope and will to do better in life and profession.
By Martyn L M•
Jun 9, 2017
Every course in this series was excellent ... so practical ... so oriented to those of us who are not professional coaches, but rather those of us who oversee daily operations and are helped by learning coaching and many of the other helpful components of this course.
By Kerry T•
Jul 5, 2019
Excellent - the milestone exercise was incredibly useful as it forces practicing of actual coaching conversations. I can say that my confidence as a coach has gone through the roof, and it's showing my team's satisfaction with my leadership!
By AMANDA J•
Nov 14, 2020
The lessons were very informative, comprehensive and attractive. I would be much grateful to beloved Madam Kris and all the support staff, for their endless efforts in making this course a success. Thank you very much.
By Jonathon H•
Sep 4, 2016
This was a fantastic course as it brings to fulfillment all the learnings of the previous courses. There are practical components which challenge the learner in a good way and bring to the fore reflective learning.
By Silvana L K•
Sep 13, 2020
I've found really useful the techniques provided for coaching different type of employees and level of performers and I also loved the different scenario examples provided by the instructor. Thank you!
By Peter J M P•
Jul 9, 2017
this is "MUST DONE" course.
We do not learn how to get the best out of our employees. I should have done this course before and I would have avoided a lot of mistakes
Thank you very much !
By Bashar H S•
Mar 29, 2020
Dear Kris: I would like to thank you for your kind efforts, really it was a great course, valuable information, that motivates us to do more effective performance, my best regards
By Betraaj K N•
Apr 22, 2020
Excellent way of coaching. Very simple yet powerful coaching Tools and techniques.
Thanks to Ms Plaschy for her life stories and learnings to become even for more effective.
By MARTINEZ A R N•
May 27, 2022
muy bien, felicidades buen curso, he aprendido a como ineractuar con mis colaboradores a dar una buena retroalimentacion sin que ellos se sientan mal u ofendidos.Gracias
By Ma. A T•
Nov 24, 2020
Excellent course! You'll really get to practice what you've learned through the required assignment. It was truly helpful and insightful. Thanks to Kris and her team!
By Bernard D V•
Apr 10, 2020
Great course, you will have a reminder of some principles of the first course and have a real assignment in order to practice your new skills
By Graziella B•
Dec 8, 2021
It was a great course that was really needed to help us translate what we learned into practice.
I am so glad I completed this course.
By JUAN A F•
Sep 23, 2020
In this course I learned to use coaching techniques in an environment of effective management of a company and its human resources
By Ahmed m A H•
Feb 18, 2017
It was a very good course which provided a thorough platform for launching and up scaling the coaching conversation skills