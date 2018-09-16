About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Active Listening
  • Communication
  • Management
  • Coaching
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Introduction & What is Coaching?

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Why Managers Must Develop Basic Coaching Skills

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Points of View of Leadership

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Course Peer Review Assignment

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

