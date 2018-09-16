Do you (or do you want to) manage employees? Have you ever wondered how to get better performance out of those you manage? Are you unsure if you are communicating effectively with your employees? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then this course – and its associated specialization – is for you!
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Active Listening
- Communication
- Management
- Coaching
Offered by
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction & What is Coaching?
This module defines coaching as well as the 4 other roles modern managers are expected to play in their organizations: leader, manager, mentor, and trainer. Many examples are provided to help illustrate each role and common pitfalls associated with the overuse of each role will be covered. The module wraps up with a comparison of all the roles managers have and then asks you to identify and explain why you would go to one role over another in particular situations.
Why Managers Must Develop Basic Coaching Skills
This module covers the many influences on the manager role and how managing and coaching should work together. We'll also discuss why managers are necessary to organizations, and why so many managers don't coach. This module features a great reading on the importance of managers to Google and wraps up with another quiz to check your understanding of the material.
Points of View of Leadership
This module is all about exploring how your life experiences influence your management approach. In lesson 3, you'll learn how to differentiate between facts about experiences in your life and the stories you tell yourself about those facts, identify your own point of view in a situation, and analyze how that may influence decisions you make. And in lesson 4, we'll discuss the interrelationship between point of view and belief systems and introduce you to the Thought Model.
Course Peer Review Assignment
Now that you're familiar with the Thought Model, this final module is devoted to you practicing how to use the Thought Model in the final course peer review. This activity asks you to reflect on everything you've learned in the course and apply the Thought Model to a situation occurring in your life.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.93%
- 4 stars16.62%
- 3 stars2.93%
- 2 stars0.67%
- 1 star0.82%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING AS A COACH
Found this course very insightful and educational. It made me take a hard look at the way I manage and coach my direct reports, and what I should be looking out for and get better at.
I really enjoyed the lectures! the lecturer is fun and interactive. I'll be proceeding with the next course shortly! for those who wanted to learn a proper way to manage, this course is right for you!
This course has been very insightful, giving me a powerful tool to improve my skills in handling problematic situations. Very effective and applicable even to personal situations. Thanks Kris!!
I really enjoyed this course, found that it applied to many of the experiences I already had as a manager and gave me tools to use when discussing or approaching my employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.