JW
Aug 26, 2020
This was a great course to help reinforce the need to approach issues with the mindset of a coach. It will enable me to have much more productive conversations with people as we work through problems.
ZM
Mar 3, 2021
I really enjoyed the lectures! the lecturer is fun and interactive. I'll be proceeding with the next course shortly! for those who wanted to learn a proper way to manage, this course is right for you!
By Petr M•
Dec 10, 2018
Very practical basics for all managers with some knowledge how to lead a team, but without big picture and background principles. I will use it for all my people willing to start with management.
By Pia A•
Jun 22, 2019
Wow! This course has been applicable not just to the challenges I'm facing as a new manager, but how I approach challenges in areas outside of work as well. I feel like the last 2 modules were teaching me how to think in a whole new way, while the first 2 shaped my perspective as to what my responsibilities as a manager are.
By emmanuel m•
Nov 18, 2017
A great course for the beginners. The videos are short and easy to comprehend. The slides can be downloaded in PDF - i find it very convenient as i can share some of those slides with my colleagues.
By Mohammad A R•
Aug 28, 2020
This is a simple common sense course that helps you integrate and strengthen your learning and practices as a Manager. Using practical experiences and real-life examples the course makes you understand the role of a manager and the requirement of coaching. Using the thought model the course teaches how to analyse a problem and also provides tools to find out desired results using the same model backward. I personally liked the contents and deliberation of the course and these are useful for me.
By Janet W•
Aug 27, 2020
By Subramanian V•
Jun 28, 2016
This Course is Excellent, bu all means.
Teaches the Nuances of all the Roles: Leader, Manager, Mentor, Trainer and Coach.
The Trainer Kris Plachyis awesome. Excellent Delivery Skills.
By Kiera R K•
Nov 1, 2016
While I was only auditing this class, it has easily been the MOST useful Coursera class that I have taken thus far. The examples were realistic and relatable and helped me see where I can improve by increasing my self-awareness and giving me tools to think through current and future situations. This is a great and informative class, particularly if you are a fledgling manager like myself or finding yourself stuck and/or feeling disconnected from your staff!
By Érika A C•
Mar 2, 2016
Excelente curso. Explicações claras e consistentes que me fez refletir sobre minhas ações no trabalho e sobre minha carreira.
Valeu muito a pena e não vejo a hora de começar o próximo.
By Daniel F R•
Nov 6, 2018
Loved the course!!! Really straight to the point. Worth studying.
By Dr. V K A•
Jul 21, 2020
The Course was an eye-opener. I have been Coaching quite a few Managers, since years. And had used the TAB (thoughts-attitude-behaviour) concept a lot. But Prof Plachy explained the Thought Model exceptionally well with her examples related to the corporate world. I used the RAFT approach right away (twice since yesterday) and it is truly amazing. So, not just the content is well structured, but the delivery too is great. In addition, peer reviews helped understand some other nitty gritty which I was missing out. The questions asked in between the videos were well-timed--kept me alert all along.
Looking forward to more courses from University of California, Davis.
By Navi C•
Aug 23, 2020
This course has taught me how to be more accepting of the fact that sometimes when we have issues with our staff, employees or just people in our lives, sometimes it's our own view that needs to be inspected in order to see what the real problem is. We make decisions based off of our own way of thinking but sometimes we need to step back and analyze the situation with a different perspective. Managing as a Coach has also made me realize that there's much more than just managing a team, you need to be able to manage them, lead them, mentor them, train them and lastly, coach them.
By Joshua J B•
May 24, 2020
Straightforward if you've had experience at the manager, VP, director, or c-suite level. I found it to be a nice refresher because even as a CTO I always need to keep learning and I have multiple mentors and coaches. Two minds are better than one and it is always good to have diversity and collaboration to cultivate a culture of inclusion, trust, transparency, and opportunities for growth. Enjoyed the course. Thank you.
By Kerry T•
Jun 5, 2019
I love this course - I'm a new manager who inherited a challenging employee and I needed coaching skills quickly. The content is excellent, and the assignment really drove home the point. I am actually using my peer assignment as my plan to address a critical performance issue with my employee. I feel much more confident in my skills as a manager and coach, and I look forward to putting it all into practice.
By Elizabeth S•
Mar 25, 2018
This is a great course where the coach also learns about him- or herself and easily understands how to apply the thought model in coaching conversations. It is a welcome method that simplifies complicated situations where the coachee is empowered. This is what I have found extremely valuable because coachees do not want to be manipulated but understand and learn during the coaching conversations.
By Sarah V•
Oct 26, 2020
I think this is an excellent course! Kris really knows her stuff, covering critical skills for managers that they may never have learned in class or on the job. I love the emphasis that managers really need to understand themselves, their point of view and thought processes in order to be successful in helping their employees be successful. Great course!!
By Nabegha M•
Jan 4, 2022
This is a brilliant course and it needs to be revised and applied in daily lives. I hope and pray that I may be able to apply it whenever situation requires it and change a gloomy dark scenario. An ever-green concept! that needs to be practiced regularly and a technique that needs to be remembered forever! Thank You Course Instructor & Team!
By Katie S•
Mar 30, 2021
I have been a manager for 8 years and I wish I had taken this class when I first started. This course has refreshed my direction as a manager, and provided the foundation for communicating successfully with my team and my peers. I recommend this course for anyone who is in leadership, or expected to provide mentoring or coaching in their role.
By Jesús G R•
Jul 26, 2021
Excelente curso, ahorita me encuentro en este momento trabajando con mi equipo de trabajo con mi jefe , y este curso me esta ayudando que lo estoy aplicando y volviendo revisar las sesiones por que se me presentan algunas dudas, además de que el curso esta hecho con con conceptos y situaciones que estoy viviendo en mi trabajo
By RAJ R B•
Mar 20, 2020
The Course is actually very well designed. Its a must for all they can do better with little guidance. The Thought Model if applied properly can give expected results which means the performance can be planned and delivered as per plan. A very powerful tool indeed not just for corporate success but for all walks of life.
By Silvia C R•
Jun 19, 2016
I really enjoyed this Module, sometimes we are a Manager or Coach without the idea of the activities and full definition of what we have to do. Understanding and reflecting on the responsibilities and actions of a Coach is very important, this is what I take as a great learning and experience of this Module. Thanks!
By William M F•
Jun 21, 2016
To the point and powerful. I like the assignments and I was surprised with how much we focused on our own thought model and value system rather that external circumstances & people. I expected a course on "how to manipulate (coach) different personality types. It turns out that good coaching starts with me.
By Jayantha P•
Jul 10, 2021
This is a great programme for those aspiring to be professional coaches in any sphere. Out of many coaching programmes I have participated, this was the best structured programme to learn real coaching. I suggest coaching bodies like ICF should consider as an accredited programme for coach certification.
By Gihan I•
Jan 2, 2021
Kris kept me engrossed with her wonderful style of online presentation. She takes realistic day to day examples into her presentations that make the facts more realistic. Her tone of voice and regular laughter is fascinating. Well done for a wonderful course that I thoroughly enjoyed learning from.
By Bernard D V•
Jan 16, 2018
First course of the specialisation "Coaching Skills for Managers Specialization ".
You will learn what is coaching, why it's necessary and how it's linked to leadership.
It's a really good course and I learnt a lot. This course is offering an original point of view about coaching and management.
By mun c F•
Jul 4, 2020
The course has one main point - the thought model. Yet the instructor brings us through concepts, examples, exercises etc. to gradually develop us before unleashing the thought model on us. By then it become very easy to understand what this model is all about and how to use it well.