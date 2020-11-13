If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there. One of the most important roles of a manager is to ensure everyone knows the destination. The most effective managers set expectations and assess their employees’ performance against those expectations, and take a coaching approach to helping them get to the destination. That’s exactly what you’ll learn to do in this course!
Offered by
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview & Designing Performance Expectations
This module provides an overview of the entire course and then moves into talking about performance expectations. We'll discuss the three primary constructs of performance: process, people, and practice, learn what elements make effective mission and vision statements, and begin talking about creating effective performance expectations for your team members. You will also learn how to define clear expectations for team members and compare expectations and standards.
Key Performance Indicators and Accountability
We now have a fundamental understanding of drivers and expectations for organizations, teams, and individuals. It's now time to turn to the subject of accountability. We'll begin by discussing key performance indicators or KPIs, how to align KPIs with individual goals and commitments, and end by defining what is meant by accountability along with some strategies to employ when having accountability conversations with employees.
Diagnosing and Addressing Performance Gaps
In this module you will learn how to detect and resolve performance gaps for members of your teams. You'll learn about a process called "Coaching Algebra," and explore some effective strategies for coaching both skill set and mindset performance gaps.
Specialization Milestone 1: Define Your Coaching Philosophy
In the final module of this course, you are going to complete your first specialization milestone by defining your own coaching philosophy. This will allow you to reflect on everything you've learned in these first 2 courses and determine, for yourself, your approach to coaching your employees.
Great course, just loved it. I will definitely be using a lot of what I learned here in my job.
Thanks for the training, giving insights to me about coaching and how to use its skills as a manager.
This course is just spot on! From managers barely hanging on by a thread to those simply looking to make their team the best they can be - you need to take this course! You won't regret it!
Very informative, practical and helpful! Ideal for all newbie and seasoned managers and directors.
