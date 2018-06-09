KB
Aug 22, 2018
Great course! I always just assumed that employees knew what was expected of them. Setting expectations (not rules) is so important in today's world. I'm so glad that I found this class. Thank you!
SV
Nov 15, 2020
This course is just spot on! From managers barely hanging on by a thread to those simply looking to make their team the best they can be - you need to take this course! You won't regret it!
By Lesa B•
Jun 9, 2018
Great course allowing the student to develop a real thoughtful coaching philosophy. I look forward to implementing what I've learned with my team. The possibilities are limitless.
By Petr M•
Dec 10, 2018
Useful theory and practices how to set expectation, work with a team, evaluate the team and mainly improve the team. I would recommend it to all line managers and team leaders.
By Maurice E•
Jul 9, 2018
This excellent course helps one focus on the observable and measurable bits of a management enterprise, allowing the manager to remove subjectivity from the process and focus on the important stuff. The class helps managers get down to the business of getting down to business!
By Jennifer H•
Aug 7, 2016
This was an incredible course with information that I could immediately put to use in my current, middle management position. Even someone that is not in management or is at a higher level of management would benefit from the skills taught.
By Matty R•
Dec 12, 2016
I find this course very informative and they way Kris explains the process behind being a great coach very easy to understand. After starting up this course, I have found that I did things quite a bit differently, and some of the time, wrong. Kris has really opened my eyes to the ways that coaching could be done more effectively, meaningfully and respectfully.
Thank you Kris, UC Davis and Coursera for bringing this into existence!
By Roberto C I•
Mar 16, 2021
This course is excellent. It really connects the importance of the coaching role as a manager, as a leader within an organization with its mission or purpose . It clarifies what vision is (something achivable, it is not only aspirational) and connects down with expectations, standards and KPI´s. The way to handle accountability conversations is excellent, very clear, down to eart, absolutely practical!
By Bruno S•
Jul 11, 2017
Professor was very didactic, and the issues discussed here were very important to me. I always thought coaching was about just going and making questions and find the roadblocks of my employees or others. However, this course showed that is not only about that, but how to MEASURE the expectations and goals we get from the talks with employees.
By Kerry T•
Jun 13, 2019
As a new manager, this course is essential! I am right on the cusp of developing team and individual goals for next year, and my organization has never used key performance indicators. If we had, we might have diagnosed an issue with one of my new employees much sooner. Great material, a must-have course.
By Jesus R M L•
Aug 4, 2017
Conseguir que el empleado para ser entrenado está satisfecho y motivado por las contribuciones que su aprendizaje aporta a la sociedad y a la empresa mediante el aumento de los niveles de satisfacción del ser humano es el mejor logro poder hacer que la gente cada día este más feliz
By Martyn L M•
Jun 9, 2017
Every course in this series was excellent ... so practical ... so oriented to those of us who are not professional coaches, but rather those of us who oversee daily operations and are helped by learning coaching and many of the other helpful components of this course.
By Christy C•
Apr 17, 2016
Fantastic course and offers a lot of great solutions for establishing exceptions with your staff. In addition I liked how the course gave several examples and tools on how to have sometimes challenging conversations with them to also assess their ongoing performance.
By Graziella B•
Sep 18, 2021
This course was for me an opportunity for self-evaluation and development.
It "tells", "shows" and let us practice and reflect on every activity. It's also an opportunity to communicate with co-learners.
Careful! this course is 100% addictive :-) Give it a try!
By Maya R•
Oct 23, 2016
A comprehensive and practical course for managers - wish this had been around when I first started out -- would have saved me a lot of time! The readings are great and reinforce key ideas. Techniques are easy to apply ASAP for immediate results.
By Gihan I•
Jan 2, 2021
Kris makes such powerful points in Skillsets and Mindsets influence in Performance! She leads up to the powerful point in a structured well planned out manner of presentation. Wonderful to listen to, and learn from. Well done Kris!!
By Sarah M•
Mar 26, 2017
Defining our leadership point of view and the importance of setting clear expectations is something we don't normally do a great job at. This course and extras from Ken Blanchard provides a useful framework to do this.
By Kristen B•
Aug 23, 2018
By Sarah V•
Nov 16, 2020
By Silvana L K•
Aug 26, 2020
This is the second course I take of this program, it has really useful tools like "coaching algebra" and "what´s your sentence"; determining whether to coach a mindset or skillset.
Thanks
By Carlos S•
Sep 3, 2021
Very complete course. It helped me to deploy objectives and follow them efficiently, and at the same time support my employees to train and coach them to reach our goals .
By Michele M W•
Oct 21, 2016
Instructor is very engaging and provides additional learning resources. Content very useful for long-time and new leaders and managers. Great specialization!!!!
By Robert D M•
Jan 8, 2017
The courses in this specialization keep on getting better and better. I believe that I have never had a better grounding in what coaching is than in this series.
By WILMER D J T R•
Sep 20, 2020
Las herramientas adquiridas nos permiten enriquecer nuestra labor diaria y tener nuevas estrategias para contribuir con la formación de excelentes seres humanos
By Sardar P S•
May 3, 2018
Really this course was excellent, how we have to assess performance issues of our team members was explained well.
i am implementing in my organization.
By Linh N•
Sep 8, 2019
I love it. The course gave me so many informative and useful things which opened my perspective a lot. Thank you for kindly making this course for us.
By Vanessa R•
Oct 24, 2020
Excellent course! I didn´t know anything about coaching and now I have learned a lot of tools that will be extremely useful in my day-to-day job.