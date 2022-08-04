이 강좌에서는 여러분 주변에서 모두 디지털로 바꾸며 나아가는 것 같을 때 여러분이 할 수 있는 일을 배웁니다.
디지털 전환에 따른 변화: 완전 강좌EIT Digital
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
앞으로 배울 내용 엿보기
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete
디지털 전환의 이유와 방법, 그리고 그 내용에 대하여
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
사용할 수 있는 유용한 모델
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
1 hour to complete
디지털 전환을 ‘다루지’ 않고 디지털 전환을 ‘하다’
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.