About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

앞으로 배울 내용 엿보기

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

디지털 전환의 이유와 방법, 그리고 그 내용에 대하여

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

사용할 수 있는 유용한 모델

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

디지털 전환을 ‘다루지’ 않고 디지털 전환을 ‘하다’

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder