IM
Dec 12, 2020
This course was harder than I expected, not exactly difficult but it does take a lot of time to do everything and think how to do all the milestones properly. I really enjoyed this!
AN
Apr 10, 2017
I have no words to state how much I've learned, on a continuous basis. Excellent course design and content. And an amazing tutor:) Many thanks, Alina
By Alina N•
Apr 11, 2017
I have no words to state how much I've learned, on a continuous basis. Excellent course design and content. And an amazing tutor:) Many thanks, Alina
By Deleted A•
Apr 13, 2017
Just Great. Actual, Useful, iNTERESTING, amazing teacher,
Thank you very much
Domi
By YEO T L•
Dec 2, 2020
A good course and helps in my coaching job. Thank You
By Martyn L M•
Jun 9, 2017
Every course in this series was excellent ... so practical ... so oriented to those of us who are not professional coaches, but rather those of us who oversee daily operations and are helped by learning coaching and many of the other helpful components of this course.
By Jordi R C•
Jul 8, 2017
En mi opinión, es un curso muy completo y bien desarrollado para obtener unos excelentes resultados. Un contenido suficiente, y muchas oportunidades de poner en práctica lo aprendido. Muchas gracias.
By Ines M•
Dec 13, 2020
This course was harder than I expected, not exactly difficult but it does take a lot of time to do everything and think how to do all the milestones properly. I really enjoyed this!
By Antoni B•
Nov 4, 2016
Very interesting, providing knowledge, developing skillset, mindest and experiences,
Chris!
Thank You
By maggie B•
May 28, 2021
an excellent course to sharpen your coaching skills .
By Karen A D•
Jun 28, 2017
Great course, I am really glad that I took it.
By Sarah M•
Jul 1, 2017
excellent content, too much reliance on videos...in countries with limited wifi bandwidth and the use of a VPN is necessary, it's almost impossible to upload the videos