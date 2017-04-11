Chevron Left
In order to be an effective manager in increasingly fast-paced and complex organizational environments, coaching skills to develop and get the best work out of employees has become essential. Throughout the Coaching Skills for Managers specialization, we’ve discussed many topics for improving coaching conversations with our employees. It is now time to put all of that theory and discussion into practice as you solidify your coaching philosophy, develop your coaching practice and agendas, and demonstrate mastery at handling everyday coaching conversations! Please take note that this course builds upon all previous courses in the Coaching Skills for Managers specialization. While not required, it is highly recommended that students complete or be familiar with the topics covered in those courses before taking this course in order to be most prepared for the assignments in this course. You will use the leadership point of view developed in Course 1 to articulate your coaching philosophy, and produce clearly defined expectations for people on your team, as well as Key Performance Indicators you will use to evaluate performance, building on your work from Course 2. You will use the techniques learned in Courses 3 to prepare for and practice coaching conversations, and use what you have learned to provide feedback to your other colleagues in this project-based course. By the end of this project-based course, you will have developed and refined your entire coaching strategy to roll out with your team. Specifically, you will be able to define your coaching philosophy and explain it to someone else, develop a tailored coaching practice along with coaching agendas for your team in alignment with your organization's goals, and have an effective and productive coaching conversation with those you supervise....

IM

Dec 12, 2020

This course was harder than I expected, not exactly difficult but it does take a lot of time to do everything and think how to do all the milestones properly. I really enjoyed this!

AN

Apr 10, 2017

I have no words to state how much I've learned, on a continuous basis. Excellent course design and content. And an amazing tutor:) Many thanks, Alina

By Alina N

Apr 11, 2017

I have no words to state how much I've learned, on a continuous basis. Excellent course design and content. And an amazing tutor:) Many thanks, Alina

By Deleted A

Apr 13, 2017

Just Great. Actual, Useful, iNTERESTING, amazing teacher,

Thank you very much

Domi

By YEO T L

Dec 2, 2020

A good course and helps in my coaching job. Thank You

By Martyn L M

Jun 9, 2017

Every course in this series was excellent ... so practical ... so oriented to those of us who are not professional coaches, but rather those of us who oversee daily operations and are helped by learning coaching and many of the other helpful components of this course.

By Jordi R C

Jul 8, 2017

En mi opinión, es un curso muy completo y bien desarrollado para obtener unos excelentes resultados. Un contenido suficiente, y muchas oportunidades de poner en práctica lo aprendido. Muchas gracias.

By Ines M

Dec 13, 2020

This course was harder than I expected, not exactly difficult but it does take a lot of time to do everything and think how to do all the milestones properly. I really enjoyed this!

By Antoni B

Nov 4, 2016

Very interesting, providing knowledge, developing skillset, mindest and experiences,

Chris!

Thank You

By maggie B

May 28, 2021

an excellent course to sharpen your coaching skills .

By Karen A D

Jun 28, 2017

Great course, I am really glad that I took it.

By Sarah M

Jul 1, 2017

excellent content, too much reliance on videos...in countries with limited wifi bandwidth and the use of a VPN is necessary, it's almost impossible to upload the videos

