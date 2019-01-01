Profile

John Buechsenstein

Wine Appreciation Faculty

    Bio

    John Buechsenstein is a veteran California winemaker and wine educator. He has extensive experience making wine in the Napa Valley and other wine-growing regions of the California coast. He has directed wine study tours to the wine regions of Bordeaux, Champagne, Loire Valley and Rhone Valley in France. Buechsenstein recently served as the COO of Sauvignon Republic Cellars, specializing in Sauvignon Blancs from around the world, and, as a co-founder of California’s Rhone Rangers, has vinified nearly every major vinifera grape into a wide-variety of styles. He has also made award-winning wines at Fife Vineyards and McDowell Valley Vineyards. A world-renowned wine educator for more than 30 years, Buechsenstein is a recipient of the UC Davis Outstanding Teaching Award, and a lecturer on wine sensory evaluation at the UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education. He has also served as a wine instructor at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Buechsenstein is a past-president of the American Society for Enology and Viticulture, a charter member of the Society of Wine Educators, and has served as a professional wine judge at wine competitions in the United States and abroad. He co-authored the Standardized System of Wine Aroma Terminology, known as the Wine Aroma Wheel, and has written for the Sommelier Journal.

    Courses

    Wine Tasting: Sensory Techniques for Wine Analysis

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder