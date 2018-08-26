About this Course

34,474 recent views
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Wine Styles

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 128 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Wine Flavor and Aroma

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 113 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Common Wine Faults

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Wine and Food Pairing

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

