University of California, Davis
Introduction to Sensory Science
University of California, Davis

Introduction to Sensory Science

Rebecca Bleibaum

Instructor: Rebecca Bleibaum

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Quizzes and assessments

0 quizzes, 4 assessments

English
Subtitles: English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will explore the history of sensory science, provide a definition of sensory science, and describe the array of senses involved in our studies. We will also discuss the disciplines involved in the study of sensory science and describe three testing methods. Let's get started.

What's included

7 videos3 readings

Where does sensory science fit into the world from a broader perspective? In this module, we will discuss the various applications of basic sensory research and how it impacts our work. We will also discuss how sensory science impacts the medical sciences, communication and information processing industries. We will end this module with a discussion on transduction and how nutrition plays a role in sensory research. Let's begin.

What's included

5 videos

The more we understand about how the human works, the more we understand about our data collection instrument — people. In this module, we will discuss the roles of sensory evaluation in relation to the human instrument, grading, and quality assurance. Let's begin.

What's included

5 videos

In this final module, we will continue our discussion on the roles of sensory evaluation in relation to chemical/physical properties, product development in both food and non-food products. This module will end with an optional podcast conversation with Dr. Herbert Stone. Let's wrap things up.

What's included

5 videos3 readings

Instructor

Rebecca Bleibaum
University of California, Davis
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

University of California, Davis
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

You are Currently on slide 1
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder