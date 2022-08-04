Introduction to Sensory Science

Did you know there's a science behind the flavors, textures, and aromas of the foods we eat, and why our favorite products look, feel, and smell the way that they do? In this course, we will provide a broad overview of the field of sensory science - its history, definition, and applications in academic research and in the consumer-packaged goods industry. We’ll also discuss how sensory science impacts other industries, including the medical sciences and information processing. We will also explore the roles of sensory evaluation in relation to the human instrument, marketing, product development, and quality assurance. Whether you are interested in better understanding your favorite foods or looking to expand your knowledge of the sensory sciences, this course is an excellent place to start.
In this module, we will explore the history of sensory science, provide a definition of sensory science, and describe the array of senses involved in our studies. We will also discuss the disciplines involved in the study of sensory science and describe three testing methods. Let's get started.
Where does sensory science fit into the world from a broader perspective? In this module, we will discuss the various applications of basic sensory research and how it impacts our work. We will also discuss how sensory science impacts the medical sciences, communication and information processing industries. We will end this module with a discussion on transduction and how nutrition plays a role in sensory research. Let's begin.
The more we understand about how the human works, the more we understand about our data collection instrument — people. In this module, we will discuss the roles of sensory evaluation in relation to the human instrument, grading, and quality assurance. Let's begin.
In this final module, we will continue our discussion on the roles of sensory evaluation in relation to chemical/physical properties, product development in both food and non-food products. This module will end with an optional podcast conversation with Dr. Herbert Stone. Let's wrap things up.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
Yes. In select learning programs, you can apply for financial aid or a scholarship if you can’t afford the enrollment fee. If fin aid or scholarship is available for your learning program selection, you’ll find a link to apply on the description page.