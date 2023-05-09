University of California, Davis
Sensory Science: The Senses
University of California, Davis

Sensory Science: The Senses

This course is part of Foundations of Sensory Science Specialization

Taught in English

Rebecca Bleibaum

Instructor: Rebecca Bleibaum

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Assessments

4 quizzes

Placeholder

This course is part of the Foundations of Sensory Science Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will begin our discussion on the senses starting with taste. We will also discuss primary tastes, anatomy, physiology, and chemistry of taste. We will then touch on transducer and neural effects including receptor types, stimulus-receptor transducer mechanisms, neural channels, neural codes, and cortical cell types and mechanisms. We will do an activity on taste adaptation and finish the module with an optional podcast conversation with Joel Sidel. Let's get started.

11 videos7 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

In this module, we will continue discussing the senses focusing on olfaction and the tactile sensations. We will discuss the chemical nature of odorous stimuli, the anatomy of the olfactory system, and smell transduction. Let's begin.

6 videos2 readings1 quiz

In this module, we will discuss retronasal olfaction versus orthonasal olfaction, dysfunctions in olfaction, and the basic system to describe the tactile senses. We will also do an activity on temperature adaptation. This module will end with an optional podcast conversation with Dr. Ann Noble. Let's begin.

4 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

In this final module, we will continue discussing the senses focusing on vision and audition. At the end of the lesson, you will be able to describe the parts of the eye and parts of the retina. We will explain how receptor functions work, describe how to explain optical illusions, and go through aspects of depth perception. Finally, we will go into concepts surrounding hearing anatomy, transduction and adaptation. We will finish off this module with an optional podcast conversation with Dr. Armand Cardello.

10 videos3 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Rebecca Bleibaum
University of California, Davis
4 Courses2,160 learners

University of California, Davis

