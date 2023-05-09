University of California, Davis
Sensory Science: Measuring the Senses
University of California, Davis

Sensory Science: Measuring the Senses

This course is part of Foundations of Sensory Science Specialization

Taught in English

Rebecca Bleibaum

Instructor: Rebecca Bleibaum

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

4 quizzes

Placeholder

This course is part of the Foundations of Sensory Science Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will dive into the senses and the brain and discuss tricks the senses may play. We will then discuss the mind and how information is processed. We’ll finish up this module with the Theory of Sensory Measurement and Psychophysics. There is also an optional podcast conversation with Dr. Martin Kern. Let’s get started.

What is happening cognitively when we do scaling? In this module, we will review what scaling is, the purpose, and methods of scaling. We’ll wrap up this module with a discussion on the different types of scales, including ordinal scales, quantitative scales, interval scales, and analysis. Let’s begin.

In this module, we will continue our discussion on scales and measurements. We will also discuss methods of scaling and ranking and review other types of scales, such as Hedonic scales, Label Affective Magnitude, Just-About-Right, and other scales of interest. Let's begin.

Why do some people perform better on tests than others? In this final module, we will end our discussion with an overview of discrimination testing methods. We'll also take a closer look at discrimination tests and response bias - and how to avoid it. We'll move on to Thurstonian Modeling and finish up with an optional podcast conversation with Lori Rothman. Let's begin.

Instructor

Rebecca Bleibaum
University of California, Davis
4 Courses

