Bleibaum has over 35 years of experience in applied sensory and consumer research. In 2016, she was awarded the prestigious UC Davis Extension Outstanding Service Award for her contributions to the continuing education program. Bleibaum is co-author of Sensory Evaluation Practices, Fifth Edition (2021), Editor of ASTM International Manual 13, Descriptive Analysis Testing, Second Edition (2020), A Practical Guide to Comparative Advertising: Dare-to-Compare (2018), written with leading sensory claims attorneys, among other textbook chapters on sensory and consumer science. She is the past Chair for ASTM E-18 on Sensory Evaluation, past E-18 chair on Communication and Training, 2010 Society of Sensory Professionals (SSP) Conference Chair, past Secretary of SSP, Professional member of IFT, and the IFT Sensory and Consumer Sciences Division. She regularly participates at the Pangborn Symposium, the premier event for sensory science professionals. Bleibaum earned her B.S. from U.C. Davis and her M.A. in Physiological Psychology and Psychophysics from Washington University. Her goal is to teach the fundamentals of sensory and consumer science to entrepreneurial spirited teams to help them become more successful in the marketplace. In 2023, Dragonflyght(R) Research Essential test kits were launched. These are easy-to-use handbooks and workbooks, to gain real feedback from your consumers. It has been featured in podcasts from the Insitute of Food Technologists and the European Sensory Network, and presented at the Society of Sensory Professionals, available in ISSUU.