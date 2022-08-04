Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Sensory Science by University of California, Davis
About the Course
Did you know there's a science behind the flavors, textures, and aromas of the foods we eat, and why our favorite products look, feel, and smell the way that they do? In this course, we will provide a broad overview of the field of sensory science - its history, definition, and applications in academic research and in the consumer-packaged goods industry. We’ll also discuss how sensory science impacts other industries, including the medical sciences and information processing. We will also explore the roles of sensory evaluation in relation to the human instrument, marketing, product development, and quality assurance. Whether you are interested in better understanding your favorite foods or looking to expand your knowledge of the sensory sciences, this course is an excellent place to start....