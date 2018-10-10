In this course, you will gain an introduction to the basic terminology and concepts in the field, along with an overview of the development cycle from identification and cultivation through stewardship and recognition. You will learn how to develop a case for support, identify and assess prospective donors, match a donor’s interests and needs with your organization’s mission and goals, recognize planned giving benefits to your donors, structure a successful solicitation, and respond to ethical dilemmas. You’ll also examine career opportunities in the field, along with contemporary issues and trends confronting today’s fundraising managers. Throughout the course you’ll gain hands-on practice developing an array of written products for your fundraising and development portfolio.
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Fundraising and Philanthropy
In this module, you will be able to discuss fundraising terminology and be confident interacting with others in the field. You will be able to describe the ethical principles that guide development and fundraising and build a foundation in the development process. You will be able to describe and distinguish between several different types of campaigns, and various ways you can raise money.
Case for Support, Prospect Identification, and Annual Giving
In this module, you will be able to define and describe the components of an effective case statement, and be able to distinguish between an organizations vision, goals, and objectives. You will be able to create variations on your case statement, and identify potential prospects for your organization. You will be able to discuss annual giving campaigns and be able to plan and build a base of support for your organization's fundraising programs.
Major Gift, Planned Giving, Foundations and Corporate Giving Programs
In this module, you will be able to differentiate between major gifts and planned giving. You will be given an overview of the major gift process and then be able to discuss how to cultivate and solicit major donors. You will be able to identify how to establish a planned giving program and potential prospects. You will identify the role that foundation and corporate support plays in a development program and be able to describe the basics of the grant writing process.
Donor Relations and Fundraising Campaigns
In this module, you will be able to describe the four pillars of a donor relations program. You will be able to differentiate the various types of fundraising campaigns and identify the essential building blocks for running a successful fundraising campaign. You will be able to write a proposal letter to solicit funds for a charity event that your organization is hosting.
A must for anyone aspiring to work in fundraising and development work.
Awesome overview of the Fundraising process. It is very useful even if you already work as a fundraiser. The tools and tons of techniques presented here, definitively worth it
Really helped to define the process and varying levels of participation needed.
This is one of the best courses which has given me all the basic information. I have also started the advanced courses which are related to fundraising and development offered by UC Davis.
About the Fundraising and Development Specialization
Charitable giving is rebounding as the economy improves. Yet there is a shortage of qualified fundraising professionals to help organizations connect their needs with potential donors. Through four courses, you will gain the knowledge and skills to begin or advance your career in the high demand field of fundraising and development. This Specialization is designed to meet the rising demand for trained fundraising professionals.
